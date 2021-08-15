India Vs England: Pujara's Partnership With Rahane Gives India Something To Cheer For

Cheteshwar Pujara had a slow start to his innings on Day 4 of second India vs England Test at the Lord's. Pujara played patiently, cautiously and took 35 balls to score his first runs, which was well applauded by fans and teammates alike. Following the early dismissals of the openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, India needed someone to hand in around at one end and Pujara, who is a test match specialist took the task to himself.

Cheteshwar Pujara along with Ajinkya Rahane stitched a solid century stand and kept the English bowlers at bay. Cheteshwar Pujara made a personal record, having scored 12 runs from 100 balls, which is the least runs he's scored after facing those many deliveries in an innings. Earlier Pujara's lowest score after facing 100 balls was 24, which was against Australia at Perth in 2018. The player eventually got out to a beautiful delivery from Mark wood but played a patient knock of 45 in 206.

With Pant in the middle and Rahane looking good, India were eyeing their chances, but Rahane soon followed Pujara back into the pavilion, the team found themselves in a tough spot, and the going got tougher when Jadeja was undone by a perfect delivery from Moeen Ali. India ends the day with a lead of 154 runs, and with Pant still out there, India will hope for anywhere over 200. Pant, however, will need the support of the tailenders who will have to play the new ball.

Virat will be unhappy with himself, says Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta speaking on BBC Radio's Test Match Special program opined that Virat Kohli would not be happy with his shot selection and believed that it could have been the moment that changed the game "Virat Kohli won't be happy with himself. That was really outside off stump, almost a fifth stump. His front foot did not reach the line of the ball and he's feathered it. A huge wicket for Sam Curran for England. That is massive in the context of this Test," Dasgupta said.

