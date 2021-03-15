India Vs England: Remaining T20s To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Rise In COVID Cases

Just a day before the third T20 between India and England, the Gujarat Cricket Association has announced that all the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors. The newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium was made open to fans for the first two India-England T20s, which saw a massive crowd fill up the stadium to support the home team. The third T20 will be played tomorrow whereas the fourth and fifth T20s will be played on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

With crowds swarming the stadium, social distancing was seen taking a hit at the Narendra Modi Stadium, during the first and second T20s in Gujarat. Several fans were also spotted without masks in the stadium which invited severe criticism against the decision to allow fans. It is important to note that the BCCI has barred crowds for the IPL as well, which is also set to be played in Ahmedabad. Moreover, the ODI series between India and England will also miss fans in the stadium amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Pune and across Maharashtra.

"Yes, we have decided that the remaining games will be played behind closed doors keeping in mind the safety of cricket-loving fans and the players. Safety will always be the priority and this is an ever-evolving situation as we figure the way as we fight the virus," ANI quoted a GCA source in know of the development. READ | VVS Laxman opens up on why the concept of split-captaincy will not work for Team India

After losing the first T20, Team India bounced back stronger to level the 5-match T20 series in the second game. Riding on debutant Ishan Kishan's fiery fifty, Team India registered a 7-wicket victory on Sunday. The T20 series assumes great significance as it is the only T20 series that India will play before the ICC T20 World Cup which is set to be held later this year in India itself.

Restrictions imposed in Ahmedabad

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday asked eateries, restaurants and malls to close down at 10 pm in eight wards of the city. Night curfew is already being enforced in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat. Ahmedabad city reported 205 coronavirus cases on Monday. Opposition Congress had also taken objection to large crowds at the newly built Narendra Modi stadium where T20 matches are being played between India and England.

