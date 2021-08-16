India Vs England: Virat Kohli Vents Anger Inside Lord's Dressing Room After Low Scores

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's search for runs on the England tour continues as he once again failed to capitalise on the start in the second innings. In the first Innings of England vs India Lord's Test, Kohli scored 42 runs, while in the second innings he was dismissed for just 20 runs while trying to play a shot to a wide ball outside the off stump. With runs drying up, Kohli's frustration has only increased as shown from a video of which surfaced online.

England vs India: Virat Kohli throws the towel in frustration

Kohli is yet to score a century since late 2019 and despite getting the start the Indian skipper has failed to play a big knock. The frustration of throwing away the start was made clear by the Team India skipper after returning to the dressing room. In the video uploaded by a cricket fan, Kohli can be seen throwing a towel and showing his frustration. Here's the video of Kohli showing his frustration after getting out

The last 10 innings of Virat Kohli in Test has not been great with the Indian skipper only managing to score 280 runs at a below-par average of 28. Kohli's last century had come during India’s maiden pink-ball Test at home against Bangladesh in November 2019. The numbers of Virat Kohli's in recent Tests have been not great. The Team India skipper has only managed to scores 20, 42, 0, 13, 44, 0, 27, 62, 0. In addition, to the mentioned scores he has now gone seven consecutive innings without a fifty in the longest format of the game.

Kohli Anderson fight

Apart from failing to score big runs, Kohli was involved in an on-field heated argument with England pacer during Inia's innings. The Kohli Anderson fight took place in the 17th over when Virat Kohli was at the non-strikers' end. Virat Kohli not happy with James Anderson running on the pitch said something to Anderson which the stump mic caught. In the video which went viral on social media, Virat Kohli says to Anderson, "This is a pitch and you are running here, this isn't your backyard."