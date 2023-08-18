Quick links:
Team India win the first IND vs IRE T20I match in Malahide (Image: BCCI/Twitter )
The Indian cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Ireland after their narrow win by two runs (DLS) in the first match in Dublin.
Team India pacer and skipper Jasprit Bumrah has been adjudged the Player of the Match in the first IND vs IRE T20I match for his two-wicket haul.
The first India vs Ireland T20I match has been officially called and the Indian cricket team has won the match by two runs (DLS method).
The Indian cricket team is two runs ahead of the DLS score at this point and if the first IND vs IRE T20I match gets abandoned due to rain, Team India will win the match.
Rain has interrupted play in Dublin, Ireland and covers have come up. IND stands at 47/2
Team India batter Tilak Varma has to walk back for a golden duck and the Indian team has scored 46/2 after 6.3 overs.
Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has to walk back for a score of 24 runs and the Indian team has scored 46/1 after the end of 6.2 overs.
The Indian team has ended the powerplay against Ireland at 45/0 and are favourites to win the first IND vs IRE T20I match.
The Indian cricket team has scored 15/0 after the end of three overs in the first IND vs IRE T20I match.
The Indian openers have come out to bat the they need 140 runs to win against Ireland in the first T20I match in Dublin.
The Irish cricket team has finished the 20 overs for a score of 139/7 and the Indian team need 140 runs to win in the first T20I match.
Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh removes Irish batter Curtis Campher for a score of 39 runs off 33 balls. Ireland are 116/7.
The Irish cricket team has scored 86/6 after the end of 15 overs against India in the first T20I match.
The hosts have lost another wicket and has scored 59 runs for the loss of 6 wickets after the end of 10.3 overs.
The hosts have scored 57 runs for the loss of five wickets after ten overs against India in the first T20I match.
George Dockrell departs to the pavilion as Prasidh Krishna registers his second of the match. IRE 31/5 in 6.3 overs
The Irish cricket team has lost their fourth wicket as skipper Paul Stirling walks back for a score of 11 runs off 11 balls. Ireland are 28/4 in 5.3 overs.
Team India debutant Prasidh Krishna has picked the first international wicket for the Indian cricket team and has removed Irish batter Harry Tector for a score of 9 runs off 16 balls. Ireland are 27/3 in 5 overs.
Three overs have been bowled in first India vs Ireland T20I match and the hosts are 13/2.
Another one bites the dust in the first IND vs IRE T20I match and has removed Lorcan Tucker for a golden duck. Ireland are 4/2 after the end of first over.
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has drawn first blood in the IND vs IRE T20I match and has removed Balbirnie on the second ball of the match.
Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah will open the bowling for the visitors in the first IND vs IRE T20I match in Dublin.
Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi
The Indian cricket team has won the toss and has opted to field first in the first IND vs IRE T20I match.
Indian cricket team skipper and pacer Jasprit Bumrah has handed over the debut caps to Prasidh Krishna and Rinku Singh and both players will play there first international match for Team India.
Moments like these! ☺️— BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2023
All set for their debuts in international cricket and T20I cricket respectively 👍 👍
Congratulations Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna as they receive their caps from captain Jasprit Bumrah 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/JjZIoo8B8H
A look at the current weather scenes from Dublin:
Grey skies over Croke Park this morning….en route to Malahide and keeping fingers x for Cricket today. pic.twitter.com/9mQgKZHNNs— Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) August 18, 2023
Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback to the cricketing field after a gap of 11 months and once again lead the Indian pace attack against Ireland.
There is a 67 percent chance of rain during 3:00 PM local time, which will be 07:30 PM IST, and hence a yellow alert has been issued for the same in Dublin.
The Indian cricket team is favourites to win first India vs Ireland T20I match as they have a more experienced side than the hosts. However, the Irish team also have the talent to pull off an upset.