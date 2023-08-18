Last Updated:

India Vs Ireland 1st T20 Highlights Today Cricket Match: IND Win By Two Runs (DLS)

IND vs IRE 1st T20 LIVE SCORE: After the disappointing loss against West Indies in the fifth T20I match, Team India will take on Ireland in their next challenge. However, this time Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team and will also make a return to the cricket field after 11 months. For all the India vs Ireland 1st T20 live score and updates, stay tuned to republicworld.com.

Saksham nagar
IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Score

Team India win the first IND vs IRE T20I match in Malahide (Image: BCCI/Twitter )

00:04 IST, August 19th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Team India goes 1-0 up in the three-match series

The Indian cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Ireland after their narrow win by two runs (DLS) in the first match in Dublin. 

00:04 IST, August 19th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah adjudged Player of the Match

Team India pacer and skipper Jasprit Bumrah has been adjudged the Player of the Match in the first IND vs IRE T20I match for his two-wicket haul. 

22:57 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: The match has been officially called off

The first India vs Ireland T20I match has been officially called and the Indian cricket team has won the match by two runs (DLS method).

22:15 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Team India two runs ahead of DLS score

The Indian cricket team is two runs ahead of the DLS score at this point and if the first IND vs IRE T20I match gets abandoned due to rain, Team India will win the match. 

21:57 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Rain interrupts play

Rain has interrupted play in Dublin, Ireland and covers have come up. IND stands at 47/2

21:53 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Varma has to go back for a golden duck

Team India batter Tilak Varma has to walk back for a golden duck and the Indian team has scored 46/2 after 6.3 overs. 

21:53 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE LIVE UPDATE: Jaiswal walks back for 24

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has to walk back for a score of 24 runs and the Indian team has scored 46/1 after the end of 6.2 overs. 

21:53 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Team India end powerplay at 45/0

The Indian team has ended the powerplay against Ireland at 45/0 and are favourites to win the first IND vs IRE T20I match. 

21:34 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE LIVE UPDATE: Team India score 15/0 after the end of 3 overs

The Indian cricket team has scored 15/0 after the end of three overs in the first IND vs IRE T20I match. 

21:20 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE LIVE UPDATE: Team India begin their innings

The Indian openers have come out to bat the they need 140 runs to win against Ireland in the first T20I match in Dublin. 

21:11 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Ireland finish 20 overs at 139/7

The Irish cricket team has finished the 20 overs for a score of 139/7 and the Indian team need 140 runs to win in the first T20I match. 

21:00 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Arshdeep removes Campher

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh removes Irish batter Curtis Campher for a score of 39 runs off 33 balls. Ireland are 116/7.

20:43 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE LIVE UPDATE: Ireland are 86/6 after 15 overs

The Irish cricket team has scored 86/6 after the end of 15 overs against India in the first T20I match. 

20:25 IST, August 18th 2023
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Updates: Hosts lose another wicket

The hosts have lost another wicket and has scored 59 runs for the loss of 6 wickets after the end of 10.3 overs. 

20:22 IST, August 18th 2023
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Updates: Hosts 57/5 after 10 overs

The hosts have scored 57 runs for the loss of five wickets after ten overs against India in the first T20I match. 

20:06 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE LIVE UPDATE: Prasidh Krishna has his second

George Dockrell departs to the pavilion as Prasidh Krishna registers his second of the match. IRE 31/5 in 6.3 overs

20:01 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Ireland lose fourth wicket

The Irish cricket team has lost their fourth wicket as skipper Paul Stirling walks back for a score of 11 runs off 11 balls. Ireland are 28/4 in 5.3 overs. 

19:58 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE LIVE UPDATE: Krishna picks first international wicket

Team India debutant Prasidh Krishna has picked the first international wicket for the Indian cricket team and has removed Irish batter Harry Tector for a score of 9 runs off 16 balls. Ireland are 27/3 in 5 overs. 

19:48 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: 3 overs bowled, Hosts are 13/2

Three overs have been bowled in first India vs Ireland T20I match and the hosts are 13/2. 

19:45 IST, August 18th 2023
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Updates: Another one bites the dust

Another one bites the dust in the first IND vs IRE T20I match and has removed Lorcan Tucker for a golden duck. Ireland are 4/2 after the end of first over. 

19:45 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah draws first blood

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has drawn first blood in the IND vs IRE T20I match and has removed Balbirnie on the second ball of the match. 

19:31 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah to open the bowling for the visitors

Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah will open the bowling for the visitors in the first IND vs IRE T20I match in Dublin. 

19:21 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Ireland Playing XI

Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

19:08 IST, August 18th 2023
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Updates: Visitors playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi

19:04 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Team India win toss, opt to bowl first

The Indian cricket team has won the toss and has opted to field first in the first IND vs IRE T20I match. 

19:04 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Prasidh Krishna and Rinku to make debut for Team India

Indian cricket team skipper and pacer Jasprit Bumrah has handed over the debut caps to Prasidh Krishna and Rinku Singh and both players will play there first international match for Team India. 

 

18:42 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Current scenes from Dublin

A look at the current weather scenes from Dublin: 

 

17:58 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah makes return to the cricketing field

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback to the cricketing field after a gap of 11 months and once again lead the Indian pace attack against Ireland. 

16:59 IST, August 18th 2023
India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Updates: Weather forecast from Dublin

There is a 67 percent chance of rain during 3:00 PM local time, which will be 07:30 PM IST, and hence a yellow alert has been issued for the same in Dublin.

15:58 IST, August 18th 2023
IND vs IRE 1st T20I LIVE SCORE: Who wins the battle of Dublin?

The Indian cricket team is favourites to win first India vs Ireland T20I match as they have a more experienced side than the hosts. However, the Irish team also have the talent to pull off an upset. 

