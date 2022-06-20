India Vs Ireland: Full Schedule, Squad, Date, Time, Live Streaming Details For T20I Series

India and Ireland are set to lock horns in a two-match T20I series, starting June 26. Both sides have already announced their respective squads for the bilateral clash. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the Indian side in absence of Rohit Sharma, who is scheduled to play a series in England starting July 1. India are travelling to Ireland for the first time since 2018. Both teams have played a total of three matches against each other in the shortest format with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on all three occasions.

India tour of Ireland 2022: Full schedule

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) June 26, 2022 Ireland vs India, 1st T20I The Village, Dublin 2:30 p.m. IST June 28, 2022 Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I The Village, Dublin 2:30 pm. IST

India tour of Ireland 2022: Live telecast and streaming details

India: Sony Sports Network has secured the rights to broadcast the bilateral T20I series between Ireland and India. The live telecast of the matches will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. The games will be live-streamed for online viewers on the subscription-based SonyLIV app and website.

United Kingdom: BT Sport will most likely telecast the T20I series between India and Ireland in the United Kingdom as the channel was the primary broadcaster for Ireland's series against West Indies earlier this year.

United States: ESPN+ is expected to cover the T20I series between India and Ireland in the United States and other parts of North America considering it live-streamed the latter's series against West Indies earlier this year.

India tour of Ireland 2022: Full squads

India's squad for the Ireland series: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland's squad for the India series: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Craig Young.