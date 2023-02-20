India Vs Ireland: ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live Stream, Date, Time, Venue & More

After a close encounter against England which took the form of a setback, India would look to get back to winning ways as the Irish challenge awaits on Monday. This would be India's fourth match in the ongoing ICC T20 Women's World Cup, and here nothing less than a victory would help their cause. The Group B match would further clear the semi-final picture.

Having won the first two matches of their campaign, India suffered a defeat against England on Saturday. However, the semi-final route is still open as India would go up against Ireland, who are currently winless in the tournament. So, for India, it will be all to play for, and as spectators who would be cheering for Women in Blue from a distance you need to get hold of the following information.

What time will India vs Ireland women begin?

The India vs Ireland T20 Women's World Cup 2023 match will begin live at 6:30 PM IST on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Where will India vs Ireland women take place?

The India vs Ireland women's match will take place at Saint George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

How to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the broadcasting rights in the country. Those fans that are unable to watch the matches of the tournament live can also track the scores and updates on the official social media handles of the ICC and the two teams in contention.

India vs Ireland live streaming details in India

As for the India Vs Ireland live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

India vs Ireland squads

India Women: S Mandhana, JI Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), DB Sharma, Richa Ghosh, S Pandey, P Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, RS Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, GH Lewis, L Little, O Prendergast, EAJ Richardson, AN Kelly, L Delany(C), L Paul, MV Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire