India Vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: IND Win By 10 Wkts, Qualify For Super 4 Stage

Quick links:
Image: AP
India have secured a 10-wicket win against Nepal to book a spot in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit (74*), Shubman (67*) star.
Gill and Sharma have played spectacular shots to put India in a commanding position. Rohit 73, Gill 62India need just 5 runs to win the game.
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are dominating the Nepali bowlers and are taking India closer to victory. IND 133/0 in 18 overs
Shubman Gill scored a half-century off 47 balls.
Rohit Sharma is on song as the Indian captain hits his first half century in Asia Cup 2023
India need 145 runs from 23 overs
Powerplay 1: Overs 1-5
Powerplay 2: Overs 6-19
Powerplay 3: Overs 20-23
The match has finally resumed with a revised target of 145 runs in 23 overs.
The match between India and Nepal will likely resume at 10:15 PM IST. 23 overs to be bowled. Revised target 145 runs.
Rain turns intense and the whole pitch has been covered by the finest groundsmen crew in the world
Ground staff covers the pitch as another rain interruption impacts the play
After a slow first over, Shubman Gill made some contributions to ease the pressure from the bowling side; IND - 13/0
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill open the second innings
The second innings are about to commence as both teams enter the pitch
Nepal Cricket Team delivered a solid showcase against India after scoring 230, India to chase for 231 runs
Nepal cricket team has been bowled out for 230 in 48.2 overs. India will need 231 runs to win the match.
Lamichhane has been taken down after a run out
While Nepal showed some heroic display, team India found the opportunity to take down Sompal Dhami.
Sompal and Lammichane help Nepal reach 200 runs against the butter-fingered India
Hardik Pandya takes down Airee after 29runs in 25 balls, Lamichhane enters the pitch; NEP: 194/7
match resumes after rain delay and no overs were cut off
Indian players are now beginning to warm up on the pitch. If the umpires are satisfied with the condition of the pitch, there won't be any over-reduction until play starts at around 6.45.
The match officials will undertake an inspection at 6:30 PM
It looks like some of the covers have come off, which could indicate that the play may resume gradually
Rain has stopped the play yet again as the covers take over the field
The Nepal Cricket team has reached 162 runs after the loss of six wickets and has given tough competition to Team India.
Gushan Jha gets taken down by Ishan Kishan and Mohd. Siraj, Nepal at 144/6
The rains halted the play for a while, but the match resumes as the showers stopped and had no big impact
Rain has interrupted the play between India and Nepal. Covers are out at the Pallekele Stadium.