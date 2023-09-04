Last Updated:

India Vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: IND Win By 10 Wkts, Qualify For Super 4 Stage

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 live score: After sharing points with Pakistan, Team India will take on Nepal in the second encounter of their campaign in Asia Cup 2023. To catch India vs Nepal live score, stay at the space with republcworld.com from the start to the finish. Get all the updates of Asia Cup 2023, Ind vs Nep here instantly.

23:38 IST, September 4th 2023
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: India qualify for Super 4
  • India scored 147/0 in 20.1 overs to win by 10 wickets in response to Nepal's 230 in 48.2 overs
  • Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill played fantastic knocks to help India win their final group stage match
  • The 2nd innings was interrupted by rain and the match had to be stopped during India's chase
  • The match resumed with a revised target for India - 145 runs in 23 overs
23:30 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: India win by 10 wickets

India have secured a 10-wicket win against Nepal to book a spot in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit (74*), Shubman (67*) star. 

23:26 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: India just 5 runs away from a win

Gill and Sharma have played spectacular shots to put India in a commanding position. Rohit 73, Gill 62India need just 5 runs to win the game.

23:24 IST, September 4th 2023
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Gill, Sharma dominate Nepal

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are dominating the Nepali bowlers and are taking India closer to victory. IND 133/0 in 18 overs

23:20 IST, September 4th 2023
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Gill scores a half-century

Shubman Gill scored a half-century off 47 balls. 

22:56 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma hits 50

Rohit Sharma is on song as the Indian captain hits his first half century in Asia Cup 2023

22:23 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Revised playing conditions

India need 145 runs from 23 overs

Powerplay 1: Overs 1-5
Powerplay 2: Overs 6-19
Powerplay 3: Overs 20-23

22:21 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Match resumes

The match has finally resumed with a revised target of 145 runs in 23 overs. 

22:05 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Play to resume at 10:15 PM

The match between India and Nepal will likely resume at 10:15 PM IST. 23 overs to be bowled. Revised target 145 runs.

21:44 IST, September 4th 2023
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Possible revised playing conditions
  • India will need 220 runs in 45 overs
  • India will need 207 runs in 40 overs
  • India will require 192 runs in 35 overs
  • India will require to score 155 in 20 overs
20:41 IST, September 4th 2023
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Heavy downpour at Kandy

Rain turns intense and the whole pitch has been covered by the finest groundsmen crew in the world

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Another Rain Interruption

Ground staff covers the pitch as another rain interruption impacts the play

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill helps ease the pressure

After a slow first over, Shubman Gill made some contributions to ease the pressure from the bowling side; IND - 13/0

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Second Innings begins

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill open the second innings

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Nepal-India returns to the pitch

The second innings are about to commence as both teams enter the pitch

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Nepal all out at 230

Nepal Cricket Team delivered a solid showcase against India after scoring 230, India to chase for 231 runs 

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: NEP 230 all-out

Nepal cricket team has been bowled out for 230 in 48.2 overs. India will need 231 runs to win the match. 

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Lamichhane taken down

Lamichhane has been taken down after a run out

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Nepal showcases thunderous performance, but India takes another wicket

While Nepal showed some heroic display, team India found the opportunity to take down Sompal Dhami.

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Nepal reaches 200 runs

Sompal and Lammichane help Nepal reach 200 runs against the butter-fingered India

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Airee falls prey to Pandya

Hardik Pandya takes down Airee after 29runs in 25 balls, Lamichhane enters the pitch; NEP: 194/7

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: Match resumes after rain interruption

match resumes after rain delay and no overs were cut off

pointer
India Vs Nepal Live Cricket Score: New update from Kandy

Indian players are now beginning to warm up on the pitch. If the umpires are satisfied with the condition of the pitch, there won't be any over-reduction until play starts at around 6.45.

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Ground Inspection update

The match officials will undertake an inspection at 6:30 PM

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Covers are coming off again

It looks like some of the covers have come off, which could indicate that the play may resume gradually

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Rain halts play again

Rain has stopped the play yet again as the covers take over the field

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Nepal reaches 160+ run mark

The Nepal Cricket team has reached 162 runs after the loss of six wickets and has given tough competition to Team India.

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Trouble in Paradise for Nepal

Gushan Jha gets taken down by Ishan Kishan and Mohd. Siraj, Nepal at 144/6

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Cricket Score: Match resumes

The rains halted the play for a while, but the match resumes as the showers stopped and had no big impact

pointer
Ind Vs Nep Live Cricket Score: Rain halts the play

Rain has interrupted the play between India and Nepal. Covers are out at the Pallekele Stadium. 

