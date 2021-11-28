India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UK, UAE

Day 4 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM IST at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. Both sides have finished batting in their respective first innings with India currently playing its second (innings) and leading by a margin of 63 runs. Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 4 in India, UAE, and the UK.

India vs New Zealand: How to watch the Test match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the ongoing bilateral series between India and New Zealand. The first Test match between the top two sides in the world is being live telecast on multiple Star Sports channels across various languages. As far as the online audience in India is concerned, they can live-stream the match on the video streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 499 per year.

India vs New Zealand: How to watch the Test match in the UK and UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand on Sky Sports Network. For UK audiences, the match will resume at 5:30 AM local time. Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match by tuning into Starzplay. For audiences in the UAE, the match will resume at 8:00 AM local time.

India vs New Zealand: Recap

As far as the match is concerned, India staged a massive comeback on Day 3, Saturday to dismiss New Zealand for 296 runs despite their openers putting up a big partnership earlier in the game. Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with his 95 off 282 balls. Axar Patel shone with the ball for India as he picked another five-wicket-haul to finish the day at 5/62. Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets to his name to become the 14th highest Test wicket-taker in the world.

Earlier in the game, India had posted a total of 345 runs courtesy of some brilliant batting performances by Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja. While Gill and Jadeja both scored a half-century each, debutant Iyer went on to register his maiden Test ton in his very first inning for India Whites. Tim Southee was the best performer for New Zealand in the innings as he picked yet another five-wicket-haul in Test cricket. India will resume its second innings on Day 4 at 14/1 and with a lead of 63 runs.

Image: BCCI/Twitter