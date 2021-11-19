India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UAE, UK

India is set to take on New Zealand in Match 2 of the 3 match T20I series, which will be played on Friday, November 19 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. This India vs New Zealand T20 series match is scheduled to start at 7.00 pm IST.

Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch the 1st T20I match in India, UAE, and UK.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand match in India?

All the matches of India vs New Zealand T20I series in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand live streaming

For Indian fans, India vs New Zealand live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 fixture in UAE live?

In the United Arab Emirates fans can catch the live action of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on Starzplay with the fixture starting at 8:30 PM IST.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 fixture in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch Match 1 of the India vs New Zealand T20 series on SKysports. The match will begin at 2:00 PM local time.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match preview

Rohit Sharma led the India cricket team has already gained the lead in the three-match T20I series after their win in the opening match in Jaipur. Following a fine knock from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, Team India was able to chase down the target set by Tim Southee led New Zealand cricket team. The Team India management will look to go with an unchanged squad and win the series before testing the bench strength.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell failed to score runs with the bat and would want to get runs in the second T20I with the series at stake. In the absence of Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman played really well with the bat in the first T20I and also managed to score a half-century. Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle failed to impress and would want to do well if given chance in 2nd T20I. While Ravindra was dismissed for 7 runs off eight balls, Astle gave away 34 from three overs. New Zealand will know they need a complete team performance to level the series.