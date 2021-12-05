India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UK, UAE

The Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for a 9:30 AM start at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Day 2 of the same Test match on Saturday witnessed one of the rarest cricketing records being made as New Zealand spinner Azaj Patel became the third international bowler to pick a perfect 10 in an innings. Patel picked all 10 wickets in an innings to register the best bowling figure by a Kiwi bowler. Day 3 could be yet another great contest to watch between bat and ball, so here's a look at India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming details and how to watch India vs New Zealand online.

IND vs NZ: Where to watch live coverage of 2nd Test in India?

Start Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to live telecast the ongoing bilateral series against New Zealand in India. The second Test match is being aired on the network's multiple sports channels in various languages. Meanwhile, online audiences in India can watch the match on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, a subsidiary of Star India.

IND vs NZ: Where to watch live coverage of 2nd Test in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the live coverage of the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand on Starzplay. In the UAE, the live coverage of the match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM local time.

IND vs NZ: Where to watch live coverage of 2nd Test in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to live telecast the second Test match between India and New Zealand across the United Kingdom and its neighbouring territories. In the UK, the live coverage of the match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM local time.

As far as the match is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side is currently on top after rolling New Zealand out in the first innings for their lowest-ever Test total in India. India bowled the Kiwis out for just 62 runs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Jayant Yadav. Earlier in the game, India has posted a total of 325 runs. Despite the thrashing, Kohli chose not to enforce a follow-on and instead took the field to bat in their second innings. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara opened the batting for India and forged an unbeaten partnership of 69 runs before the end of play on Day 2. India currently have a lead of 332 runs.

Image: bcci.tv