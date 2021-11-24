India Vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane Responds To Gambhir's Criticism Over His Form

Team India's stand-in skipper for the first Test against New Zealand Ajinkya Rahane has brushed aside concerns regarding his form and said the team winning is what mattered to him and that alone is on the back of his mind, and right now he isn't thinking about himself but the team.

When asked during the pre-match presser about Gautam Gambhir's comments on him being fortunate enough to make it to the India vs New Zealand Test series, and that his selection came only because the team needed someone to lead them in Virat Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane responded saying he has no concerns over his form and isn't worried about the future.

"I have no concerns about my form. My job is to think about how can I contribute to the team and contribution doesn't mean you need to make 100 in every game. 30-40 runs or 50-60 runs in a crucial moment is a very important contribution. I always think about the team and never about myself that, 'What lies ahead for me?' or 'What will happen in the future?' I think I am very fortunate and grateful, it's an honor for me to lead the country. So not too much bothered about what will happen. What's there in the future will happen. My focus is to give my best in a particular moment and that's what I am going to try." Rahane said.

IND vs NZ: 'Series will be a good opportunity for the youngsters'

When asked about the team missing a host of senior players this tour, Rahane said that it provides the perfect opportunity for the youngsters to step up to the occasion and express themselves "First of all, we'll definitely miss all these guys. But having said that, it's a good opportunity for all the youngsters - to back themselves [and] play with freedom. Rahul (Dravid) bhai is actually backing each and every individual. This team is all about backing everyone, playing for one another and as I said, a good opportunity for the youngsters to go out and play tomorrow" he said.

(Image: PTI)