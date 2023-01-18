Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill Becomes 5th Indian To Score A ODI Double Century

Shubman Gill scripted history on January 18 by becoming the fifth Indian batsman in history to score a double hundred in an ODI match.

Shubman Gill

Image: Twitter@BCCI


Team India's star opening batsman Shubman Gill scripted history on January 18 by becoming the fifth Indian batsman in history to score a double hundred in an ODI match. Gill smacked 208 runs off just 149 deliveries against New Zealand in the first ODI before he was dismissed by Henry Shipley in the last over of Team India's innings. Previously, Sachin Tendulkar (1), Rohit Sharma (3), Ishan Kishan (1), and Virender Sehwag (1) have been the other batsmen to smack a doubled hundred.

