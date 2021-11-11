After a disappointing defeat to the New Zealand Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will hope to get their revenge in the upcoming T20I series. The India vs New Zealand T20I series is scheduled to take place from November 17 to November 21.

This is set to be the India National Cricket Team's first series under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, and the coaching of Rahul Dravid after former T20 skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri stepped down from their respective positions after the T20 World Cup 2021. Ahead of the much-awaited bilateral series, here is a look at full India vs New Zealand schedule and the live streaming details for the same.

India vs New Zealand schedule

Matches Date Location Time 1st T20I 17th November Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:00 PM IST 2nd T20I 19th November JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 7:00 PM IST 3rd T20I 21st November Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:00 PM IST

After India vs New Zealand T20I series, the two teams are also set to lock horns in two Test matches. The first Test will take place between November 25-29 from Kanpur's Green Park International Stadium. The second Test will take place from December 3-7 from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India still has not announced their team for the same.

India vs New Zealand T20 live streaming details

Fans wondering how to watch the T20I series between India and New Zealand can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which have the official broadcasting rights for all the matches. As for the India vs New Zealand T20 live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of all the matches can be tracked on the social media handles of the BCCI and the BlackCaps.

India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand Cricket Team squads

India National Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand Cricket Team: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee