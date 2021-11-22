India Vs New Zealand Test Series: Check Ticket Prices, Match Dates, How To Buy Them Online

The India versus New Zealand Test series gets underway on November 25. The first game of the two-match Test series is scheduled to be played at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) on Friday announced that the tickets for the match have been made available for purchase on BookMyShow.

India vs New Zealand: Ticket prices for the upcoming Test series

The ticket prices for the upcoming first Test match between India and New Zealand vary from stand-to-stand. Cricket enthusiasts interested in watching the match live from the stadium can book their tickets via various online mediums or they can just visit the Green Park Stadium to purchase it offline. The ticket prices range from Rs. 600 to Rs. 24,000, depending on sitting arrangements.

The cheapest ticket is priced at Rs. 600 is for the 'B Girls' stand just behind the deep cover and deep extra cover area. The second most affordable ticket is priced at Rs. 800 and it is for the 'B General' stand and the 'E Public' stand near the deep backward point and deep mid-wicket sides of the ground, respectively. The most expensive ticket is priced at Rs. 24,000 is for VIP Boxes. Meanwhile, other tickets are priced at Rs. 1,600, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 2,400, Rs. 4,000, Rs. 6,000, and Rs. 20,000.

Once fans book their tickets, they will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines in order to watch the match from the stadium. People who wish to catch live action from the stadium need to carry an RTPCR report and also should have taken at least one dose of vaccine in order to be allowed in the stadiums. No refund will be applicable if there is no play due to bad weather or the match is completed before 5 days.

India vs New Zealand: T20I series

As far as the recently-concluded T20I series is concerned, India beat New Zealand comprehensively in all three matches to win the bilateral competition 3-0. India won the first match in Jaipur by 5 wickets and then followed that up by winning the second T20I in Ranchi by 7 wickets. On Sunday, India won the third T20I by a massive margin of 73 runs.

Image: AP

