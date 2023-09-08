A reserve day has been added for the highly-anticipated Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on September 10 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play on the official day, the match will continue on September 11 from the point it was suspended.

Reserve day added to India vs Pakistan super-four match

In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day.

(This is breaking news, more details to follow)