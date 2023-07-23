IND Vs PAK Highlights, ACC Men's Emerging Cup Final: Pakistan A Win By 128 Runs

Quick links:
captains Yash Dhull and Mohammad Haris pose for a picture ahead of the game; Image: Asian Cricket Council
The Pakistan A team have won the Emerging Asia Cup for the second consecutive time and have defeated India A in the finals by 128 runs.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar departs for a score of 11 runs off 14 balls. India A are 212/9.
India A lose another as Harshit Rana departs for a score of 13 runs off nine balls. India A are 194/8.
India A batter Riyan Parag departs for a score of 14 runs off 17 balls. India A are 188/7 after 31 overs.
India A lose the sixth wicket as Dhruv Jurel departs for a score nine runs off 12 balls. India A are 179/6.
The India A team has lost another wicket as Yash Dhull departs for a score of 39 runs off 41 balls. India A are 159/5 after 24.2 overs.
The India A team have lost their fourth wicket for a score of 157 runs as Nishant Sindhu departs for 10 runs off 15 balls.
India A lose their third wicket against Pakistan A and its Abhishek Sharma who departs for a score of 61 runs off 51 balls. India A are 135/3 after 20.4 overs.
India A lose their second wicket for a score of 80 batsman Nikin Jose departs for 11 runs off 15 balls.
The India A have lost their first wicket as Sai Sudharsan departs for a score of 29 runs off 28 balls. The Indian cricket team are 64/1 after the end of 8.3 overs.
The India A team has crossed the 50 run mark in the sixth over and they are 56/0 after six overs against Pakistan in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
The India A team has begun their chase and openers Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma have come out to bat.
The Pakistan A cricket team has finished their 50 overs for a score of 352/8 and have given India A a target of 353 runs to win the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan A lose their eighth wicket for a score of 332 runs as Mehran Mumtaz departs for a score of 13 runs off 10 balls.
Pakistan A batsman Mubasir Khan departs for 35 runs off 47 balls. PAK A are 322/7 after 46.1 overs.
Pakistan A team batsman Tayyab Tahir departs for 108 runs off 71 balls and currently are 313/6.
Tayyab Tahir hits hundred in 66 balls and is currently batting on 103 runs. The Pakistan A team is currently are 305/5 after 44 overs.
The Pakistan A cricket team is nearing the 300-run mark and currently are 286/5 after the end of 43 overs.
The Pakistan A team has crossed 200 run mark and currently have scored 205/5 after the end of 35 overs.
The Pakistan cricket team has lost another wicket as Nishant Sindhu dismisses Mohammed Haris for a score of two runs off six balls. Pakistan A are 187/5 after 29 overs.
Riyan Parag gets two in two as Pakistani batter Qasim Akram has been dismissed for golden duck. Pakistan A are 183/4.
Team India bowler Riyan Parag gas struck has Pakistani batsman Omair Yusuf has been dismissed for a score of 35 runs off 35 balls.
Pakistan A currently are at 174/2 after the end of 26 overs against India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
The India A team has struck again as Sahibzada Farhan has been dismissed for a score of 65 runs in 62 balls. Pakistan A are 146/2 in 21.1 overs.
The India A team has drawn first blood as Saim Ayub has been dismissed by Manav Suthar for a score of 59 runs off 51 balls. Pakistan A are 121/1 after 17.2 overs.
The Pakistan cricket team is in command after the end of 16 overs and are 113/0 against India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
The Pakistan A team is nearing the 100 run mark against India A and currently are 91/0 after the end of 13.3 overs.
10 overs have been bowled in the IND A vs PAK A match and the Pakistan are 69/0 after the end of 10 overs.
The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final between India A and Pakistan A has begun and Pakistan are 44/0 after the end of seven overs.
Pakistan Shaheens' playing XI for the #ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup final 💪#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/UXdbJxg2bz— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023