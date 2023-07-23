Last Updated:

IND Vs PAK Highlights, ACC Men's Emerging Cup Final: Pakistan A Win By 128 Runs

India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' are ready to square off again in the final of the ongoing ACC Men's Emerging Cup in Sri Lanka. Previously, India had the upper hand over Pakistan in the contest. It would be intriguing to watch who wins today's match between the arch-rivals. The final match is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST. All live updates can be found at republicworld.com.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India vs Pakistan, ACC Men's Emerging Cup

captains Yash Dhull and Mohammad Haris pose for a picture ahead of the game; Image: Asian Cricket Council

pointer
21:22 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan win by 128 runs

The Pakistan A team have won the Emerging Asia Cup for the second consecutive time and have defeated India A in the finals by 128 runs. 

pointer
21:06 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Hangargekar departs for a score of 11 runs

Rajvardhan Hangargekar departs for a score of 11 runs off 14 balls. India A are 212/9. 

pointer
20:36 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Another one bites the dust

India A lose another as Harshit Rana departs for a score of 13 runs off nine balls. India A are 194/8. 

pointer
20:33 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Parag departs for a score of 14 runs

India A batter Riyan Parag departs for a score of 14 runs off 17 balls. India A are 188/7 after 31 overs. 

pointer
20:24 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Dhruv Jurel departs for nine runs

India A lose the sixth wicket as Dhruv Jurel departs for a score nine runs off 12 balls. India A are 179/6. 

pointer
20:14 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: India lose another as Dhull departs

The India A team has lost another wicket as Yash Dhull departs for a score of 39 runs off 41 balls. India A are 159/5 after 24.2 overs. 

pointer
20:07 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Team India lose their 4th wicket

The India A team have lost their fourth wicket for a score of 157 runs as Nishant Sindhu departs for 10 runs off 15 balls. 

pointer
19:52 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Abhishek Sharma departs for 61 runs off 51 balls

India A lose their third wicket against Pakistan A and its Abhishek Sharma who departs for a score of 61 runs off 51 balls. India A are 135/3 after 20.4 overs. 

pointer
19:17 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Nikin Jose departs for 11 runs off 15 balls

India A lose their second wicket for a score of 80 batsman Nikin Jose departs for 11 runs off 15 balls. 

pointer
18:57 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: India lose their first wicket

The India A have lost their first wicket as Sai Sudharsan departs for a score of 29 runs off 28 balls. The Indian cricket team are 64/1 after the end of 8.3 overs. 

pointer
18:45 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Team India crosses 50 run mark

The India A team has crossed the 50 run mark in the sixth over and they are 56/0 after six overs against Pakistan in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. 

pointer
18:19 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: India begin their chase

The India A team has begun their chase and openers Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma have come out to bat. 

pointer
17:47 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan finish at 352/8

The Pakistan A cricket team has finished their 50 overs for a score of 352/8 and have given India A a target of 353 runs to win the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. 

pointer
17:31 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Mumtaz departs for a score of 13 runs off 10 balls

Pakistan A lose their eighth wicket for a score of 332 runs as Mehran Mumtaz departs for a score of 13 runs off 10 balls. 

pointer
17:25 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Mubasir Khan departs for 35 runs off 47 balls

Pakistan A batsman Mubasir Khan departs for 35 runs off 47 balls. PAK A are 322/7 after 46.1 overs. 

pointer
17:14 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Tayyab Tahir departs for 108 runs off 71 balls

Pakistan A team batsman Tayyab Tahir departs for 108 runs off 71 balls and currently are 313/6. 

pointer
17:08 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Tayyab Tahir hits hundred in 66 balls

Tayyab Tahir hits hundred in 66 balls and is currently batting on 103 runs. The Pakistan A team is currently are 305/5 after 44 overs. 

pointer
17:03 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan nearing 300 run mark

The Pakistan A cricket team is nearing the 300-run mark and currently are 286/5 after the end of 43 overs. 

pointer
16:34 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan team crosses 200 run mark

The Pakistan A team has crossed 200 run mark and currently have scored 205/5 after the end of 35 overs. 

pointer
16:11 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan loses another

The Pakistan cricket team has lost another wicket as Nishant Sindhu dismisses Mohammed Haris for a score of two runs off six balls. Pakistan A are 187/5 after 29 overs. 

pointer
16:05 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Parag gets two in two

Riyan Parag gets two in two as Pakistani batter Qasim Akram has been dismissed for golden duck. Pakistan A are 183/4. 

pointer
16:05 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: India strike again as Parg strikes

Team India bowler Riyan Parag gas struck has Pakistani batsman Omair Yusuf has been dismissed for a score of 35 runs off 35 balls. 

pointer
15:57 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan A score 174/2 after the end of 26 overs

Pakistan A currently are at 174/2 after the end of 26 overs against India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. 

pointer
15:40 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Team India strike again

The India A team has struck again as Sahibzada Farhan has been dismissed for a score of 65 runs in 62 balls. Pakistan A are 146/2 in 21.1 overs. 

pointer
15:24 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: India draw first blood

The India A team has drawn first blood as Saim Ayub has been dismissed by Manav Suthar for a score of 59 runs off 51 balls. Pakistan A are 121/1 after 17.2 overs. 

pointer
15:13 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan in command against India

The Pakistan cricket team is in command after the end of 16 overs and are 113/0 against India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. 

pointer
15:02 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan nearing 100 run mark

The Pakistan A team is nearing the 100 run mark against India A and currently are 91/0 after the end of 13.3 overs. 

pointer
14:51 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: 10 overs bowlers Pakistan are 69/0

10 overs have been bowled in the IND A vs PAK A match and the Pakistan are 69/0 after the end of 10 overs. 

pointer
14:41 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Match begins in Colombo

The Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final between India A and Pakistan A has begun and Pakistan are 44/0 after the end of seven overs. 

pointer
13:57 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live updates: Pakistan A Playing XI
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com