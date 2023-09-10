IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Match Called Off, Reserve Day Activated

Quick links:
Ishan Kishan during India vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 (Image: AP)
On to the reserve day 🌧— ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2023
India will resume their innings tomorrow as persistent rain has put a halt on proceedings 😯#AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/01BrLxunr3 pic.twitter.com/sDwzdRGtuC
The reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 matchup has been activated, and the match will take place at 3 PM tomorrow with 50 overs per side.
The disappointments keep on coming as a passing shower has interrupted the situation yet again. It was the moment when the umpires were about to call conditions fit.
Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge offer an update over the situation
Gaffaney: "We've got two main issues, two high-traffic areas where it's wet and soft. The foundation of the ground is too soft and too wet and it's dangerous to continue right now. Hopefully, with another 10-15 minutes of drying, it gets good enough for play."
Palliyaguruge: "We're trying our best to get the game going, possibly by 9 o'clock, but it all depends [on the weather and the pitch drying situation]."
In case rain interrupts again after play starts, they will continue the match from where it stopped on the reserve day
The match officials will take up another inspection of the field at 8:30 PM
Ground staff bring out fans to dry the pitch as the second inspection takes place - Stay tuned for the umpire's updates over the playing conditions.
The match officials have arrived on the pitch as they discuss over the situation
While they have taken the covers off, the pitch is still wet, especially the outfield. As the ground staff take care of the situation, an inspection will take place at 7:30 PM
The India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match began losing overs from 6.22pm, although many of the covers have been removed from the pitch.
there's movement around the pitch as the covers are being moved... or being taken off
The game will start again tomorrow from where it left off today if there's no more play, and no overs will be lost.. If a 20-over chase is conceivable today, the umpires will almost certainly try to finish a truncated game instead of triggering the reserve day.
Rain showers continue to affect the game as the covers remain, the delay continues
Ground staff cover the entire pitch in Colombo, which would indicate as a rather bad sign for today's game
The showers at Colombo do not look like passing showers, but instead, they look like a stormy situation
Rain interrupts the match at Colombo as the 'fastest ground staff' comes into action.
KL Rahul made a gradual start but has successfully now reached 2000 runs in the ODI format; IND: 146/2
Shaheen Afridi and Salman Ali Agha take down Shubman Gill, IND's opening duo falls as the score stands at 123/2
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan successfully take down Team India captain Rohit Sharma; IND at 122/1
Rohit Sharma smashes a six to reach his half century, Team India in a formidable position; IMD at /0
A mis-fielding from the PAK side allow India to reach 100 runs IND at 103/0
Shubman Gill scores a half-century after a towering performance against PAK, IND at 80/0
Opening batters Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have maintained their momentum for India, IND at 63/0
The Indian cricket team has got off to a cracking start and has scored 37/0 after the end of five overs. Shubman Gill hits Shaheen Afridi for three fours in an over.
The Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma hits a six off the last ball of the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Team India 6/0 after the end of 1 over.
The match has begun in Colombo and the Indian openers have come out to bat against Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup.
The India and Pakistan players have come out on the field for the national anthems ahead of their high profile clash in Colombo.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Shreyas Iyer is out due to a back spasm.
Pak won the toss, elected to bowl first.
India's predicted XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Ishan, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar Patel, Siraj, Bumrah, Kuldeep.