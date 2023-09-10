IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Match Called Off, Reserve Day Activated

Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge offer an update over the situation



Gaffaney: "We've got two main issues, two high-traffic areas where it's wet and soft. The foundation of the ground is too soft and too wet and it's dangerous to continue right now. Hopefully, with another 10-15 minutes of drying, it gets good enough for play."

Palliyaguruge: "We're trying our best to get the game going, possibly by 9 o'clock, but it all depends [on the weather and the pitch drying situation]."

In case rain interrupts again after play starts, they will continue the match from where it stopped on the reserve day