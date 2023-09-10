Last Updated:

IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Match Called Off, Reserve Day Activated

India vs Pakistan: Team India and Pakistan are booked to collide in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 today. There is a huge buzz about the much-anticipated encounter between the archrivals, thus, catch the Ind vs Pak live updates here at republicworld.com. Get hold of the India vs Pakistan live score and Asia Cup live score updates instantly. Stay at the space.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Pavitra Shome
india-vs-pakistan-live-score-asia-cup-2023-super4-odi-cricket-latest-updatesIndia vs Pakistan

Ishan Kishan during India vs Pak Asia Cup 2023 (Image: AP)

pointer
20:51 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: India to meet Pakistan again tomorrow
pointer
20:45 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Match called off due to rain interruption

The reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 matchup has been activated, and the match will take place at 3 PM tomorrow with 50 overs per side.

pointer
20:36 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Another rain hit!

The disappointments keep on coming as a passing shower has interrupted the situation yet again. It was the moment when the umpires were about to call conditions fit.

pointer
20:23 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Umpires offer an update

Umpires Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge offer an update over the situation

Gaffaney: "We've got two main issues, two high-traffic areas where it's wet and soft. The foundation of the ground is too soft and too wet and it's dangerous to continue right now. Hopefully, with another 10-15 minutes of drying, it gets good enough for play."

Palliyaguruge: "We're trying our best to get the game going, possibly by 9 o'clock, but it all depends [on the weather and the pitch drying situation]."

 

In case rain interrupts again after play starts, they will continue the match from where it stopped on the reserve day

pointer
20:17 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Another inspection at 8:30 PM

The match officials will take up another inspection of the field at 8:30 PM

pointer
20:11 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: The second inspection begins

Ground staff bring out fans to dry the pitch as the second inspection takes place - Stay tuned for the umpire's updates over the playing conditions.

pointer
19:40 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Umpires Undertake inspection

The match officials have arrived on the pitch as they discuss over the situation

pointer
19:02 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Inspection at 7:30 PM

While they have taken the covers off, the pitch is still wet, especially the outfield. As the ground staff take care of the situation, an inspection will take place at 7:30 PM

pointer
18:34 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: IND-PAK match losing overs?

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match began losing overs from 6.22pm, although many of the covers have been removed from the pitch.

pointer
18:00 IST, September 10th 2023
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup live score: There's movement in the pitch

there's movement around the pitch as the covers are being moved... or being taken off

pointer
17:38 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Playing Circumstances

The game will start again tomorrow from where it left off today if there's no more play, and no overs will be lost.. If a 20-over chase is conceivable today, the umpires will almost certainly try to finish a truncated game instead of triggering the reserve day.

pointer
17:34 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Covers remain

Rain showers continue to affect the game as the covers remain, the delay continues

pointer
17:05 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: Entire ground covered

Ground staff cover the entire pitch in Colombo, which would indicate as a rather bad sign for today's game

pointer
16:57 IST, September 10th 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Not a passing shower, but a STORM

The showers at Colombo do not look like passing showers, but instead, they look like a stormy situation

pointer
16:55 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: Rain interrupts, covers come up

Rain interrupts the match at Colombo as the 'fastest ground staff' comes into action.

pointer
16:51 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: KL Rahul returns, sets new feat against PAK

KL Rahul made a gradual start but has successfully now reached 2000 runs in the ODI format; IND: 146/2

pointer
16:27 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Shubman Gill also departs, IND momentum falls

Shaheen Afridi and Salman Ali Agha take down Shubman Gill, IND's opening duo falls as the score stands at 123/2

pointer
16:22 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan strike first blow, takes down Rohit Sharma

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan successfully take down Team India captain Rohit Sharma; IND at 122/1

pointer
16:08 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Rohit Sharma smashes a 6 for half century

Rohit Sharma smashes a six to reach his half century, Team India in a formidable position; IMD at  /0

pointer
16:04 IST, September 10th 2023
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup live score: India reach 100 runs

A mis-fielding from the PAK side allow India to reach 100 runs IND at 103/0

pointer
15:58 IST, September 10th 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Shubman Gill reaches his half-century

Shubman Gill scores a half-century after a towering performance against PAK, IND at 80/0

pointer
15:48 IST, September 10th 2023
IND vs PAK live cricket score: Shubman Gill fires off, Rohit Sharma stable against PAK

Opening batters Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have maintained their momentum for India, IND at 63/0

pointer
15:26 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: IND on a role after 5

The Indian cricket team has got off to a cracking start and has scored 37/0 after the end of five overs. Shubman Gill hits Shaheen Afridi for three fours in an over. 

pointer
15:06 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Rohit Sharma start off the the Indian innings with a six

The Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma hits a six off the last ball of the first over of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Team India 6/0 after the end of 1 over. 

pointer
15:01 IST, September 10th 2023
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Match begins in Colombo

The match has begun in Colombo and the Indian openers have come out to bat against Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the Asia Cup. 

pointer
14:56 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Players come out to the field

The India and Pakistan players have come out on the field for the national anthems ahead of their high profile clash in Colombo. 

pointer
14:37 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Playing XI of sides

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

pointer
14:36 IST, September 10th 2023
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup live score: KL Rahul back in playing XI

Shreyas Iyer is out due to a back spasm.

pointer
14:32 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: Toss update

Pak won the toss, elected to bowl first.

pointer
14:17 IST, September 10th 2023
India vs Pakistan live score: India predicted XI

India's predicted XI: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Ishan, Rahul, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar Patel, Siraj, Bumrah, Kuldeep.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com