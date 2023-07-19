IND Vs PAK Highlights, ACC Men's Emerging Cup: India A Thrash Pakistan A By 8 Wickets

Quick links:
Sai Sudharsan celebrates after India A's win over Pakistan; (Image: Fancode)
The winning bsix from Sai Sudharsan led India A to a dominant vivtory over Pakistan by 8 wickets
Since Team India have restricted Pakistan to a rather chaseable target, the chances of the team winning are certainly soaring up
Jose was taken down after a successful stumping attempt as Yash Dhull enters the mix
Nikin Jose displayed a valiant effort and reached to the score of 50 runs
Nikin Jose is close to reach his half century in the game.
Sai Sudharsan has smashed a half-century against Pakistan A, taking India's total to 119/1 in 23 overs.
India A have lost first wicket in the form of Abhishek Sharma, who went back for 20 off 28 balls. Mubasir Khan dismissed Sharma in the 12th over. India A 58/1 in 11.1 overs.
India A are of to a flying start in their final group stage match against Pakistan A at the Emerging Cup 2023. India A 41/0 in 7 overs.
The Pakistan A side has been bowled out for 205 runs in their match against India A. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a 5-wicket haul for his side.
Manav Suthar dismissed Ghulam and Haseebullah Khan in the same over. Pakistan 78/5 in 22.6 Overs.
Riyan Parag has dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for 35 runs. Pakistan A 45/3 in 12.4 Overs.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck. Pakistan 9/1 in 3.2 overs.
Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan opened the batting for Pakistan A, Harshit Rana took the new ball for India A.
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk & c), Kamran Ghulan, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani
Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bat first against India A in their ACC Men's Emerging Cup match on Wednesday.
The toss for the India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Cup match will take place in some time.
The match is slated to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on FanCode app.
India A and Pakistan A last played against each other back in July 2006. India A won that match by 130 runs. This is the first time India A and Pakistan A will face off in 17 years. In the last five matches, India A have won four, while Pakistan A have won just one game.
