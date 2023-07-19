Last Updated:

IND Vs PAK Highlights, ACC Men's Emerging Cup: India A Thrash Pakistan A By 8 Wickets

India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' are all set to lock horns against each other in Match 12 of the ongoing ACC Men's Emerging Cup in Sri Lanka. Both teams are thus far undefeated in the tournament. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in today's clash between the arch-rivals. The Group B match is scheduled to kickstart at 2:00 PM IST. Check out republicworld.com for all the live updates.

Vishal Tiwari
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score

Sai Sudharsan celebrates after India A's win over Pakistan; (Image: Fancode)

20:29 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: India A win by 8 wickets

The winning bsix from Sai Sudharsan led India A to a dominant vivtory over Pakistan by 8 wickets

20:20 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Team India cruising towards an easy victory

Since Team India have restricted Pakistan to a rather chaseable target, the chances of the team winning are certainly soaring up

20:01 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Nikin Jose gets dismissed

Jose was taken down after a successful stumping attempt as Yash Dhull enters the mix

19:48 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Nikin Jose reaches his half century

Nikin Jose displayed a valiant effort and reached to the score of 50 runs

19:39 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Jose close to his half-century

Nikin Jose is close to reach his half century in the game.

19:30 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Sai Sudharsan reaches half-century

Sai Sudharsan has smashed a half-century against Pakistan A, taking India's total to 119/1 in 23 overs.  

18:49 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: India lose 1st wicket

India A have lost first wicket in the form of Abhishek Sharma, who went back for 20 off 28 balls. Mubasir Khan dismissed Sharma in the 12th over. India A  58/1 in 11.1 overs. 

18:27 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: India off to a flying start

India A are of to a flying start in their final group stage match against Pakistan A at the Emerging Cup 2023. India A 41/0 in 7 overs.  

17:30 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Pakistan all-out for 205

The Pakistan A side has been bowled out for 205 runs in their match against India A. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a 5-wicket haul for his side. 

15:52 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Manav Suthar takes 2 in 1

Manav Suthar dismissed Ghulam and Haseebullah Khan in the same over. Pakistan 78/5 in 22.6 Overs. 

15:32 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Parag dismisses Sahibzada Farhan

Riyan Parag has dismissed Sahibzada Farhan for 35 runs. Pakistan A 45/3 in 12.4 Overs. 

14:21 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Hangargekar provides first breakthrough

Rajvardhan Hangargekar has dismissed Saim Ayub for a duck. Pakistan 9/1 in 3.2 overs. 

14:06 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Harshit Rana takes new ball for India

Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan opened the batting for Pakistan A, Harshit Rana took the new ball for India A. 

14:03 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Playing XIs

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris (wk & c), Kamran Ghulan, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

13:36 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Pakistan opt to bat first

Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bat first against India A in their ACC Men's Emerging Cup match on Wednesday. 

13:04 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Toss coming up next

The toss for the India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Cup match will take place in some time.  

11:14 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: When and where to watch?

The match is slated to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on FanCode app. 

10:09 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Head-to-head

India A and Pakistan A last played against each other back in July 2006. India A won that match by 130 runs. This is the first time India A and Pakistan A will face off in 17 years. In the last five matches, India A have won four, while Pakistan A have won just one game. 

10:07 IST, July 19th 2023
IND-A vs PAK-A Live Score: Full squads

India A: Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 

Pakistan A: Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Amad Butt, Tayyab Tahir, Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Yousuf, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris (c,wk), Mubasir Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem 

