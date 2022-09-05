Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday revealed his game-changing moment of the match between India and Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. After India lost to Pakistan by 5 wickets in a nail-biting thriller last evening, Sachin took to his official Twitter handle to name the moment that changed the outcome of the game for him. Sachin said the partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz was a game-changer for him. Sachin also acknowledged Kohli's performance in the match, saying India were only able to post a competitive total because of the former skipper.

"#INDvsPAK games are always a rollercoaster ride. India posted a competitive total courtesy of a good knock by @imVkohli, but @iMRizwanPak and @mnawaz94’s partnership was a game changer for me. All in all a good contest!" Sachin wrote in his tweet.

#INDvsPAK games are always a rollercoaster ride.



India posted a competitive total courtesy of a good knock by @imVkohli, but @iMRizwanPak and @mnawaz94’s partnership was a game changer for me.



All in all a good contest! pic.twitter.com/c5PoA8ojfO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2022

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan played what could be described as one of the most interesting matches of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The match was so close that it went down to the last delivery with Pakistan eventually emerging victorious by 5 wickets. Rizwan and Nawaz forged a crucial partnership for Pakistan in their chase of 182 runs. After the early dismissal of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, Nawaz joined Rizwan in the middle and put up a much-needed 73-run stand to take his side closer to the target.

Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls, while Nawaz smashed 42 off just 20 deliveries. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah then scored 16 and 14 runs, respectively to help Pakistan complete the run chase. Nawaz was named the player of the match for his all-around performance. Earlier, he also picked a wicket with the ball, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav for 13 off 10 balls.

As far as the Indian innings is concerned, Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-scorer for the side, hitting 60 off 44 balls before being run out by Asif Ali. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each to provide India a solid start at the top of the order. Deepak Hooda scored 16 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were dismissed for 13 and 14 runs, respectively.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/PTI