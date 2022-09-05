India Vs Pakistan: What Records Did Virat Kohli Break During Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Clash?

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday smashed his second consecutive half-century of the ongoing Asia Cup to show he is back in form. Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan to help India post a competitive total and also broke multiple records in the process. The 33-year-old also became the highest run-scorer in the 2022 Asia Cup before he was overtaken by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in the second innings of the game.

Kohli's records

Among the records that Kohli broke on Sunday's match is that he overtook Rohit Sharma to register the most number of half-centuries in the shortest format. Kohli smashed his 32nd T20I half-century against Pakistan and became the player with the highest number of T20I fifties to his name. Kohli has 32 fifty-plus scores in 102 T20I matches. Rohit, on the other hand, has 31 half-centuries in 135 matches.

Meanwhile, this was Kohli's fourth fifty-plus score against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. It is the highest by any Indian batter against Pakistan in the shortest format. Former England player Kevin Pietersen, New Zealand batters Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill, and Australia's Aaron Finch are the only other players to have scored four fifties against Pakistan in the T20I format.

As far as Kohli's performance in the ongoing Asia Cup is concerned, he has played three innings and has scored 154 runs at an average of 77.00 and with a strike rate of 126.22. He has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far, including one against Hong Kong on Wednesday.

India vs Pakistan

As far as Sunday's big-ticket match is concerned, India scored 181/7 in 20 overs courtesy of some superb batting from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each to provide India a solid start at the top of the order. Deepak Hooda scored 16 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant were dismissed for 13 and 14 runs, respectively.

Pakistan then came in to bat and finished the game in 19.5 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz playing some useful knocks for their side. Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls, while Nawaz smashed 42 off just 20 deliveries. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah then scored 16 and 14 runs, respectively to help Pakistan complete the run chase.

Image: BCCI

