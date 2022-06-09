Team India will resume their international season with a five-match T20I series against South Africa with the first match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played on June 9 at 7:00 pm IST. Let's take a look at IND vs SA Dream11 predictions and also details regarding India vs South Africa fantasy tips.

India will be playing the T20I series under a new skipper as regular captain Rohit Sharma was rested for the series while vice-captain KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury. Rishabh Pant on Wednesday was announced as the new skipper for the T20I series after Rahul suffered a groin injury. The Men in Blue won their last T20I series against Sri Lanka and will be hoping to continue their winning streak against South Africa.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in their last T20I series. Coming into the fixture, the Proteas will also have a certain amount of advantage with most of the squad members already knowing the condition after being part of the IPL 2022 season. Temba Bavuma and Co. will be looking to upset Team India on their home ground and apply a break to their unbeaten streak.

India vs South Africa: Toss update

Temba Bavuma wins the toss and South Africa will bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team for 1st T20I

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant (C)

Batsmen – Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Temba Bavuma, David Miller

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram (VC)

Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs South Africa Confirmed Playing 11

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie Van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa head-to-head record

Coming to head-to-head record India and South Africa have faced each other in 15 T20 matches. India has won nine matches, whereas South Africa has won six matches.

Pitch report for the India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Coming to the pitch condition at Arun Jaitley stadium, the last six T20I matches have witnessed, captains winning the toss and fielding five times. Three matches have been won by team batting first while three matches have been won by teams while chasing the target. Expect low bounce but not much turn.

India vs South Africa fantasy tips

Shreyas Iyer:

In the last three-four years, Iyer has been churning out runs consistently in the IPL. This year, he scored 401 runs at an average of 3085, with three half-centuries while being in good form for the Men in Blue.

David Miller:

The experienced campaigner turned out to be a savior for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL on many occasions and remained unbeaten in both the playoffs matches. In 16 matches, he scored 481 runs.

Hardik Pandya:

The all-rounder will be Pant's deputy in the T20I series, however, all eyes will be on his performance during the series. After a lengthy injury Pandya returned with a bang and led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title. In 15 matches, he garnered 487 runs and picked up 8 wickets.

Aiden Markram:

Aiden Markram had a good IPL 2022 season and will look to continue the form in Proteas' shirt. In 14 matches Markram accumulated 381 runs at an average of 47.63.

Yuzvendra Chahal:

The leg spinner was the Purple Cap holder in the IPL 2022 and would be a definite pick during the 1st T20I. In 54 T20Is, Chahal has taken a total of 68 wickets and has a chance to be the leading wicket-taker for India in T20I format.

Kagiso Rabada:

Kagiso Rabada had an impressive season for the Punjab Kings with 23 wickets in 13 matches. The right-handed pacer will look to continue his good form with the ball during the entire series. In 40 T20I matches, the bowler has picked up 49 wickets.