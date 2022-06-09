India Vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK & US?

After a long and exhausting IPL 2022 season, Team India will take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series, with the first game set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. The clash will commence live at 7:00 PM IST on June 9. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two top cricketing nations, here is a look at how to watch the series live in India, the UK and the US, and the India vs South Africa live streaming details.

How to watch IND vs SA T20I series live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the IND vs SA T20I series live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English and on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD. As for the India vs South Africa live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the series on the official social media handles of the two teams.

India vs South Africa live streaming details in UK

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the India vs South Africa T20I series live can tune in to Sky Sports. The first match will begin live at 2:30 PM BST on Thursday, June 9.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20I series live in US?

Cricket fans in the United States wanting to watch the India vs South Africa T20I series live can tune in to Willow TV. The first T20I will begin live at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, June 9.

NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

India vs South Africa team news:

Team India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen