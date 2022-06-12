India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA In India, UK & US?

The Indian cricket team is up against South Africa in the second T20I of the 5-match series on Sunday, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The Proteas currently lead the series 1-0, following their seven-wicket win over Rishabh Pant’s squad in the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Despite a brilliant batting display of scoring 211 runs in the first innings, India bowed down to the visitors as they failed to defend the total. While the Men in Blue look to script a comeback in the series, here’s how the cricket fans can watch the match on television, as well as live streaming details.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

Interested cricket fans in India can watch the IND vs SA, 2nd T20I, by tuning in to the live broadcast by Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights for the series in the country. The match will be telecast in English and Hindi on the respective channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.

Meanwhile, fans can also get to know the live updates of the match on the official social media handles of both teams. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the match by tuning in to Sky Sports. In the meantime, Willow TV will telecast the match in the United States (US). The match will begin at 2:30 PM BST on Sunday in the UK and at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in the US.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Team News

India’s full squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa’s full squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

India's probable playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa's probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram