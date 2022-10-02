India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli's Sweet Gesture Delight Fans, Photo Goes Viral

After a crushing win over South Africa in the opening T20I, Team India will look to take an unassailable lead against Proteas on Sunday, October 2nd. The Indian pacers performed really well to restrict South Africa to a low score in the absence of senior pacers line Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Ahead of the India vs South 2nd T20I, some cricket fans were very lucky to meet Virat Kohli and had the chance to take a picture.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli takes group image with fans

Virat Kohli enjoys a huge fanbase not only in the country but also around the world. Some of the cricket fans had the opportunity to not only meet him but also take pictures after Kohli had finished his net practice session. The 33-year-old did not have a great outing in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I where he was dismissed for just 3 runs by Anrich Nortje.

Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to take a group selfie with fans at Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/mMvFtF3rMp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2022

Before the 1st match of the South Africa series, Kohli had a fantastic Asia Cup by finishing the six-team tournament as the second highest. The right-handed batsman scored 276 runs in five innings and also ended his century drought. Kohli slammed 122* off 61 balls in India’s last Super-4 clash against Afghanistan. Following the Asia Cup, Kohli did well during the previous T20I series against Australia scoring 63 off 48 balls to help India clinch the series 2-1.

Recap of India's win over South Africa in 1st T20I

India pacers ripped through South Africa's bowling lineup picking up five wickets between them. Both Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh utilised the condition to good effect. While Chahar picked two wickets in the powerplay, Arshdeep scalped three to his name. Thanks to their incredible bowling spell from the bowlers, India managed to restrict South Africa to a low total of 106 runs.

Batting second, India chased down the target in 16.4 overs. After losing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on in the innings, KL Rahul forged a crucial partnership with Suryakumar Yadav to help India finish the chase. The duo registered a half-century each to hand India an 8-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. Arshdeep was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball.