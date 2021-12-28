India Vs South Africa: BCCI Provides An Update On Jasprit Bumrah's Ankle Injury

The BCCI has provided an update on Jasprit Bumrah's injury after the 28-year old seemed to have twisted his ankle during the India vs South Africa first Test.

The Indian cricket board confirmed that the Indian pacer had suffered 'a right ankle sprain' while bowling in the first innings. Shreyas Iyer has now walked onto the field as a substitute for him.

IND vs SA 1st Test: India all out for 327 runs



After being at 278 runs for the loss of just three wickets at one stage, Team India suffered a horrific batting collapse as they were all out for just 327 runs. Opener KL Rahul scored a fantastic century as he smacked 123 runs from 260 deliveries, an inning that included 16 boundaries and a six. Meanwhile, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane contributed with cameos as they scored 60, 35 and 48 runs, respectively.



Soon after both in-form batters Rahul and Rahane were dismissed, the Virat Kohli-led side lost wickets like a pack of cards. Team India just scored 49 more runs from that point on and lost seven wickets. Lungi Ngidi was the pick amongst the South African bowlers as he picked up an outstanding six wickets. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen picked three and one wickets, respectively.