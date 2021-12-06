India Vs South Africa: Check Out Full Revised Schedule For Upcoming SA Vs IND Series

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday, December 4, that Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, Cricket South Africa released the updated schedule for the series.

The India vs South Africa schedule now features a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.

India vs South Africa schedule

Cricket South Africa put out a media release to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa. The statement read,

"It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from 26 December to 23 January 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The four-match KFC T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year. The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup."

UPDATED SCHEDULE



The dates for the upcoming #SAvIND tour have been revised. The tour has been reduced to 3️⃣ Betway Tests and 3️⃣ Betway ODIs



Full list of fixtures

The updated IND vs SA schedule is given below

Matches Dates Location First Test 26-30 December 21 SuperSport Park, Centurion Second Test 03-07 January 22 Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg Third Test 11-15 January 22 Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town First ODI 19 January 22 Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl Second ODI 21 January 22 Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl Third ODI 23 January 22 Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

BCCI confirmed India's tour of South Africa will take place

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date." With the new variant of the COVID virus spreading rapidly, the games could be held behind closed doors.