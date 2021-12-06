India Vs South Africa: Check Out Full Revised Schedule For Upcoming SA Vs IND Series

Quick links:
Image: PTI, AP
After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday, December 4, that Team India will tour South Africa despite the Omicron scare, Cricket South Africa released the updated schedule for the series.
The India vs South Africa schedule now features a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.
Cricket South Africa put out a media release to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa. The statement read,
"It is a pleasure for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to confirm the updated schedule for the India men's tour to South Africa. As announced over the weekend, the tour has been reduced from three series to two; the Betway Test and One-Day International series, taking place from 26 December to 23 January 2022 across four venues, following successful engagement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The four-match KFC T20 international series will be rescheduled for a more opportune time in the new year.
The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup."
The updated IND vs SA schedule is given below
|Matches
|Dates
|Location
|First Test
|26-30 December 21
|
SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Second Test
|03-07 January 22
|
Imperial Wanderers, Johannesburg
|Third Test
|11-15 January 22
|
Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town
|First ODI
|19 January 22
|
Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
|Second ODI
|21 January 22
|
Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl
|Third ODI
|23 January 22
|
Six-Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town
While speaking to ANI on Saturday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date." With the new variant of the COVID virus spreading rapidly, the games could be held behind closed doors.