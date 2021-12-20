India Vs South Africa Test Series: Live Streaming, Full Schedule, Venues, Date & More

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is in South Africa for their upcoming three-match Test series, followed by the three-match ODI series. Team India started their preparations for the first Test under Rahul Dravid’s watchful eye in order to gather much-needed practice under the tough and challenging conditions. India will face the Proteas in the first Test of the series at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion, before action shifts to the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the second Test match. The Test series will conclude with the final Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

India vs South Africa Test Series: Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts in India can enjoy the live streaming of the India vs South Africa Test series by tuning in to the live streaming by Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22. The live streaming of the matches will be available on the website and mobile application of Disney + Hotstar. Meanwhile, cricket fans in South Africa can enjoy the live action from the Test series on SuperSport.

India vs South Africa Test Series: Complete Schedule, Venues and Dates

India vs South Africa 1st Test match-

Date: 26 December - 30 December 2021

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Starting time: 01:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match-

Date: 3 January - 7 January 2022

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Starting time: 01:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test match-

Date: 11 January - 15 January 2022

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Starting time: 2:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa Test Series: Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma(vc), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

Image: Instagram/@indiancricketteam