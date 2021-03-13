India Vs South Africa Women 4th ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report, Lucknow Weather, Preview

The India Women will take on the South Africa Women in the fourth ODI match of the South Africa Women's tour of India. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on March 14, 2021. Here are the India vs South Africa live streaming details, the India Women vs South Africa Women schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs South Africa Women 4th ODI preview

Playing their first bilateral series since the Women's T20 World Cup final in March 2020, the Indian Women have gone down 1-2 against South Africa with two ODIs still remaining in the series. The hosts faltered in their first game back, losing by 8 wickets, but made a successful comeback as they took down the Proteas by 9 wickets. A competitive looking third match between the sides was cut short on Friday after rain played spoilsport, handing South Africa a 6-run win by the D/L method and making this match one of the most important ones in the series.

Jemimah Rodrigues' poor run of form continued as she was sent back for a duck while Smriti Mandhana put up 25. However, with 77 runs off 108, Punam Raut was the best batter for the side along with Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma who each made 36. Chasing 248, South Africa's Lizelle Lee redeemed herself from her dip in the 2nd ODI by putting up a match-winning 132. With 37, Mignon du Preez was the only other team member who made it past the 20-run mark. Veteran Jhulan Goswami remained consistent as she picked up two wickets for India.

India vs South Africa live streaming details

The India vs South Africa Women 4th ODI will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The entire India Women vs South Africa Women series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs South Africa live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and Cricket South Africa.

India Women vs South Africa Women pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the three India Women vs South Africa Women ODIs that have taken place at this venue — and the considerable increase in scores as the series has progressed — we can expect this game to be a high scoring one. The pitch is expected to help the batters while giving the bowlers something to work with as well. Accuweather predicts no rain for this match. The maximum temperature will be 34°C during the game, with humidity at 47% and over 23% cloud cover at the beginning of the match.

Image Credits: Cricket South Africa Twitter