India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND Vs SL In India, USA, Canada

India will be taking on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday with the hope of sealing the series. The Men In Blue would be pumped up after their emphatic seven-wicket win in the series-opener on Sunday.

Ahead of the second ODI, let's find out how and where the passionate cricket enthusiasts will be able to watch the contest in India and across the globe.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka

The second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka can be viewed on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD in India whereas the Indian fans can rely on the Sony LIV app when it comes to the live streaming of the contest (online platform). As far as the kick-off time is concerned, the match will commence live at 3:00 PM IST.

Meanwhile, the cricket fans in the USA and Canada will also be able to enjoy the game as well. The fans in the United States of America can watch the match on Willow TV (TV & Digital) whereas, the fans in Canada can rely on Set and the Sony Liv app in order for tuning in to watch the second ODI.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021, Live Broadcasters 📺 📻 📱💻#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mUcawVA8UH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2021

Ind vs SL preview

Sri Lanka were decimated in the first ODI as a result of a masterclass batting performance from the Indian team. Having batted first, Sri Lanka put up a modest total of 262/9 in 50 overs. Chamika Karunaratne scored the highest score for his side with 43 runs off 35 deliveries. The Lankans were restricted to a manageable total because of an outstanding bowling performance by the likes of Krunal Pandya, who gave away just 26 runs in 10 overs at an economy rate of just 2.6.

India in reply got off to an excellent start thanks to a brilliant knock from skipper Shikhar Dhawan and opening partner Prithvi Shaw. Dhawan hit 86 runs off 95 balls, whereas Shaw smacked 43 runs off just 24 deliveries, also helping him get the man of the match award. India eventually got over the line in just 36.4 overs.