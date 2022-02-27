India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SL In India, UAE & UK?

The Indian cricket team will be up against Sri Lanka in the final T20I match of the three T20I series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep. The hosts head into the match after earning a dominant win by seven wickets in the second T20I on Saturday. India chased down the target of 184 runs set by the Lankans, courtesy of unbeaten knocks by Shreyas Iyer (74 runs off 44 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 runs off 18 balls).

At the same time, the hosts also found their batting momentum back during Saturday’s match as skipper Dasun Shanaka hit 47* runs off 19 balls. Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka was also impressive with a 53 ball knock of 75 runs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were the best performing Indian bowlers in the second T20I as others leaked over nine runs per over.

However, the Men in Blue would be looking to continue their unbeaten run in the shortest format of the game by earning a series whitewash. India has been unbeaten in the T20I ever since they faced back-to-back defeats at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in India?

Indian cricket fans wondering how to watch 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka can tune in to the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi channels. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. IST from Dharamsala on Sunday.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in the UAE?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on Sony’s SET Max. Fans can also enjoy live streaming on the Sony LIV mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 5.30 p.m. in the UAE.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the match by tuning in to Sky Network TV channel Sky Cricket. The live streaming will be available on Sky Go. The match will start at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the UK.

(Image: bcci.tv)