India Vs Sri Lanka: ICC Delivers Its Verdict On Bengaluru Pitch For 2nd Test

Team India registered a comprehensive 2-0 Test series victory against Sri Lanka by triumphing the Bengaluru Pink Ball Test by a margin of 238 runs. The side had registered such a dominating performance in the second Test after winning the first game by a staggering margin of 222 runs and an innings. Following the victory of the Rohit Sharma-led Test side, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has delivered its verdict on the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch used for the second India vs Sri Lanka Test match.

The Bengaluru pitched received a below-average rating as per the report submitted by ICC Match Referee for the game, Javagal Srinath. As a result, the venue will receive one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. In the pitch report, Srinath said, "The pitch offered a lot of turn on the first day itself and though it improved with every session, in my view, it was not an even contest between bat and ball."

ICC has given its verdict on the Bengaluru pitch from the recently concluded #WTC23 clash between India and Sri Lanka 👇 https://t.co/7oqiMNhpqD — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2022

As per the revised ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, "venues whose pitches are rated below average by match referees receive one demerit point, while three and five demerit points are awarded to venues whose pitches are marked as poor and unfit respectively. Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and if it accumulates five demerit points or more, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for a period of 12 months."

Under the full-time captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Team India whitewashed the IND vs SL series 2-0 by dominating both Tests. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the start of the first Test as he smacked an outstanding unbeaten 175-run knock and also took nine wickets across the two innings to help India win by an inning and 222 runs.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played critical roles in helping the team win the second Test. Iyer scored 92 and 67 runs respectively over the two innings while, Pant recorded India's fastest fifty in history as he smacked 50 runs off just 28 deliveries, an inning that included seven fours and two sixes. With the Test series win, India has now moved up to number four in the World Test Championship standings.