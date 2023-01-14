India Vs Sri Lanka: Indian Players Visit Padmanabhaswamy Temple In Trivandrum- See Pics

The Indian men's cricket team on Friday arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to play the third and final ODI of their three-match series against Sri Lanka. Courtesy of wins in the first two games earlier this week, the Rohit Sharma-led side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Ahead of the third match, a few members of the Indian cricket team visited the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Trivandrum.

Among those who were photographed in front of the holy temple in Kerala are Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav. In a photo that is now going viral on various social media platforms, the above-mentioned players can be seen wearing the traditional Kerala lungi, also called Kaili in the local Malayalam language.

Indian players visited Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum. pic.twitter.com/qzx3ZKFuzu — SANAT (@SanatMishraa) January 14, 2023

Akshar patel, Washington Sundar , suryakumar Yadav, kuldeep yadav and chahal in tiruvananthapuram Padmanabhaswamy temple ..... pic.twitter.com/S7HuhyrPfJ — राकेश/ராகேஷ்/Raakesh🐦🚩 (@rdx98eshvar) January 14, 2023

BCCI names India squad for New Zealand and Australia series

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Friday announced India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand. India are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals against the Kiwis starting January 18. While Rohit Sharma will captain the ODI side, Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team in the shortest format.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been included in the T20I squad. It could be due to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia. India are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting February 9.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Image: Twitter/BCCI