India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup Final: Confirmed Playing XI, Last-minute Dream11 Tips

India Women and Sri Lanka Women are all set to lock horns against each other in the final of the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday, October 15. The match will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh and is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. IST. India Women led by Harmanpreet Kaur are favourites to win the match given their success rate in the continental tournament. Sri Lanka are the second-most successful team in the Women's Asia Cup and wouldn't be a suprise if they give India a tough fight.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Toss update

Sri Lanka have elected to bat against India in the Asia Cup 2022 Final.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Pitch report

The batting-friendly wicket at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is anticipated to assist the batters. While spinners will be deadly in the middle overs of the game, pacers may receive some assistance later on in the contest. Toss will be crucial for both teams.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Verma (c)

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Oshadi Ranasinghe

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Confirmed Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Full squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva, Tharika Sewwandi.

Image: Twitter/ACC