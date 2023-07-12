IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: India To Play First Test In Dominica After 12 Years

Quick links:
Team India walking on to the field (Image: BCCI)
Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the IND vs WI 1st Test match, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed he will have a new opening partner against West Indies. The skipper said Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings alongside him, while Shubman Gill will bat at no. 3.
India last played a Test match in Dominica, 12 years go. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli played together in that match.
The West Indies vs India 1st Test match is slated to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from 7:30 pm IST onwards. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.
After failing to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will now look to start their campaign in the WTC 2023-25 cycle on a positive note.
Rohit Sharma-led Team India is ready to commence their journey in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, starting with a two-match Test series against West Indies. This upcoming series marks their first international assignment after the disappointing 209-run defeat to Australia in the ICC WTC 2023 final. The action begins on Wednesday, July 12 with the first Test taking place at Windsor Park in Dominica.