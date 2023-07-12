Last Updated:

IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: India To Play First Test In Dominica After 12 Years

Rohit Sharma-led Team India and Kraigg Brathwaite's West Indies are all set to lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting with the opening Test from July 12 onwards. The series marks India's first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final. Stay tuned to the live blog on republicworld.com for the live scores and updates from Day 1 of the IND vs WI 1st Test.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 live score updates IND vs WI live scorecard Dominica

Team India walking on to the field (Image: BCCI)

pointer
11:20 IST, July 12th 2023
West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's new opening partner

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the IND vs WI 1st Test match, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed he will have a new opening partner against West Indies. The skipper said Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings alongside him, while Shubman Gill will bat at no. 3.

pointer
10:43 IST, July 12th 2023
West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Did you know?

India last played a Test match in Dominica, 12 years go. Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli played together in that match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

pointer
10:18 IST, July 12th 2023
West Indies vs India 1st Test match: When and where?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test match is slated to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from 7:30 pm IST onwards. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

pointer
10:18 IST, July 12th 2023
West Indies look to lift spirit after losing out on ODI World Cup spot

After failing to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will now look to start their campaign in the WTC 2023-25 cycle on a positive note. 

pointer
10:18 IST, July 12th 2023
ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle kicks off for Team India

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is ready to commence their journey in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, starting with a two-match Test series against West Indies. This upcoming series marks their first international assignment after the disappointing 209-run defeat to Australia in the ICC WTC 2023 final. The action begins on Wednesday, July 12 with the first Test taking place at Windsor Park in Dominica.

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com