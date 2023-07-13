Last Updated:

IND Vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: India Take Significant Lead, Jaiswal Unbeaten At 143*

IND vs WI Live Updates: India dominated day one of the first Test match against West Indies. Riding high on R Ashwin's fifer India bowled out Windies for 150 runs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal then impressed alongside his opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma, with India finishing the day at 80/0. Stay tuned to republicworld.com to catch India vs West Indies live score and IND vs WI updates.

india vs west indies 1st test day 2 live score updates ind vs wi live scorecard dominica

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring maiden Test ton (Image: AP)

14:42 IST, July 14th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: Jaiswal after the match

 

02:44 IST, July 14th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: Stumps on Day 2

India end Day 2 on a high as well. Take significant lead of 162 runs. Jaiswal is unbeaten at 143 and Kohli is on 36*. At stmps on Day 2 India are 312/2 after 113 overs.

02:27 IST, July 14th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: 300-up for India

Virat Kohli drives and gets a boundary. India-302/2 after 109 overs. Lead by 152 runs.

01:41 IST, July 14th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: Runs not coming at a fast rate

The speed of the flow of runs has slowed. Both Virat Kohli and Jaiswal have taken a defensive stance. India 280/2 after 99.1 overs. Lead by 130 runs.

00:40 IST, July 14th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: India cross 100-run lead

The final session of the day is in progress. India are 252/2 after 83 overs. Lead by 102 runs.

00:13 IST, July 14th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: It's Tea on Day 2

After Gill's Wicket, Virat Kohli has come on to the crease. Ind-245/2 after 81 overs. Lead 95 at Tea on Day 2.

23:52 IST, July 13th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test live update: Sharma departs after scoring century

After scoring a century, Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 103. Ind-229/1. 

23:52 IST, July 13th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live Update: Rohit Sharma completes ton

Rohit Sharma comepletes ton. 

23:21 IST, July 13th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test Live update: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves massive feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut.

22:58 IST, July 13th 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test live update: India in commanding position

After 65 overs India are 181/0. The lead is of 31 runs.

22:30 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Live Update: India take lead

India have attained the lead over West Indies. Ind-156/0 after 59 overs.

21:43 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: India off towards a big score

Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked in good touch as they have frustrated the West Indies bowlers. India 146/0 in 55 overs

20:41 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma hits 50

The Indian skipper has also reached his half-century. India 119/0 in 38 overs

20:13 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 50 on debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a half-century in his debut Test match. India 104/0 in 32.3 overs

19:40 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Play starts

The play on Day 2 has started with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the middle. India 82/0 in rail by 68 runs.

17:23 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Rohit, Jaiswal to resume batting for India

Rohit Sharma (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) will resume batting for India on Day 2 of the 1st Test match. 

15:30 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: When will the play begin?

Day 2's play in the WI vs IND 1st Test will kick off from 7:30 pm IST.

14:46 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Here's what R Ashwin said after his 33rd fifer in Test cricket

After the end of Day 1's play, R Ashwin shed thoughts on his fifer and said, "Pretty good performance. There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more. It got a lot more slower. Personally enjoyed my first spell and had to adapt a bit more after. Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow".

 

14:03 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: BCCI secretary heaps praises on Ravichandran Ashwin

 

12:56 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: How does R Ashwin adapts to different bowling conditions?
12:12 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Did you know?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has the third-highest average in first-class cricket at the time of making his Test debut for India. Here's a look at the top 6 list, which also consists of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

  • 88.37 - Vinod Kambli in 27 matches
  • 81.23 - Praveen Amre in 23 matches
  • 80.21 - Yashasvi Jaiswal in 15 matches
  • 71.28 - Rusi Modi 38 matches
  • 70.18 - Sachin Tendulkar in 9 matches
  • 68.78 - Shubman Gill in 23 matches
11:11 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: R Ashwin shatters multiple records on Day 1

Ravichandran Ashwin completed 700 wickets in international cricket on Day 1 of the WI vs IND 1st Test. Click here to know all the records broken by the 36-year-old.

 

10:31 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: A look at West Indies' playing XI

West Indies' Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

10:31 IST, July 13th 2023
WI vs IND 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: A look at Team India's playing XI

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

10:31 IST, July 13th 2023
What happened on Day 1 of India vs West Indies 1st Test match?

In the first innings of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, the home side got bowled out for 150 runs shortly after the third session began. Ravichandran Ashwin shone with a five-wicket haul, supported by Ravindra Jadeja with three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur contributed with a wicket each.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then overcame early jitters to stitch a 50+ run stand and ended the day on 80/0. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40 off 73, while Rohit was not out on 30 off 65.

