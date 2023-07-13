Quick links:
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring maiden Test ton (Image: AP)
India end Day 2 on a high as well. Take significant lead of 162 runs. Jaiswal is unbeaten at 143 and Kohli is on 36*. At stmps on Day 2 India are 312/2 after 113 overs.
Virat Kohli drives and gets a boundary. India-302/2 after 109 overs. Lead by 152 runs.
The speed of the flow of runs has slowed. Both Virat Kohli and Jaiswal have taken a defensive stance. India 280/2 after 99.1 overs. Lead by 130 runs.
The final session of the day is in progress. India are 252/2 after 83 overs. Lead by 102 runs.
After Gill's Wicket, Virat Kohli has come on to the crease. Ind-245/2 after 81 overs. Lead 95 at Tea on Day 2.
After scoring a century, Rohit Sharma got out after scoring 103. Ind-229/1.
Rohit Sharma comepletes ton.
Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut.
After 65 overs India are 181/0. The lead is of 31 runs.
India have attained the lead over West Indies. Ind-156/0 after 59 overs.
Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have looked in good touch as they have frustrated the West Indies bowlers. India 146/0 in 55 overs
The Indian skipper has also reached his half-century. India 119/0 in 38 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal scores a half-century in his debut Test match. India 104/0 in 32.3 overs
The play on Day 2 has started with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the middle. India 82/0 in rail by 68 runs.
Rohit Sharma (30) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) will resume batting for India on Day 2 of the 1st Test match.
Day 2's play in the WI vs IND 1st Test will kick off from 7:30 pm IST.
After the end of Day 1's play, R Ashwin shed thoughts on his fifer and said, "Pretty good performance. There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more. It got a lot more slower. Personally enjoyed my first spell and had to adapt a bit more after. Not surprised with the pitch, expected it to be a bit dry. In my previous tours of West Indies, when it spins, it also tends to be slow".
How does one overcome jet lag, adapts to the bowling conditions and executes it to perfection?— BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2023
Bowling on cement surfaces, says @ashwinravi99 😎
WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5iYQS7XlyR
Yashasvi Jaiswal has the third-highest average in first-class cricket at the time of making his Test debut for India. Here's a look at the top 6 list, which also consists of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Ravichandran Ashwin completed 700 wickets in international cricket on Day 1 of the WI vs IND 1st Test. Click here to know all the records broken by the 36-year-old.
West Indies' Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
In the first innings of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, the home side got bowled out for 150 runs shortly after the third session began. Ravichandran Ashwin shone with a five-wicket haul, supported by Ravindra Jadeja with three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur contributed with a wicket each.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then overcame early jitters to stitch a 50+ run stand and ended the day on 80/0. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40 off 73, while Rohit was not out on 30 off 65.