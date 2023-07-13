In the first innings of India vs West Indies 1st Test at Windsor Park in Dominica, the home side got bowled out for 150 runs shortly after the third session began. Ravichandran Ashwin shone with a five-wicket haul, supported by Ravindra Jadeja with three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur contributed with a wicket each.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal then overcame early jitters to stitch a 50+ run stand and ended the day on 80/0. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40 off 73, while Rohit was not out on 30 off 65.