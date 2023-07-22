India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Day 3, Windies Are 5 Down At 229

Quick links:
India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Image-AP
After a brief discussion between the on-field umpires, Stumps on Day 3 have been called on. Windies will start Day 4 from 229/5. Alick Athanze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) are in the middle.
West Indies are 228/5 after 107 overs. Windies would look to keep the wickets intact in the remaining overs of the day.
West Indies are 219/5 after 102 overs.
Play resumes after rain interruption.
Play to resume at 2:20 AM IST.
It is pouring right now at the Queen's Park Oval but chances are there for resumption of play.
Rain has interrupted the play. Covers are on and players are off the field.
Missle wicket goes for a toss. Siraj gets the wicket of Joshua Da Silva. He goes after making making 10. WI-208/5.
West Indies are 208/4 after 97 overs.
Jermaine Blackwood goes after making 20 runs. Jadeja's ball spinned away and what a catch by Rahane. Wi- 178/4 after 86.3 overs.
West Indies finish second session at 174/3 after 86 overs, trail by 264 runs. Jermaine Blackwood (16*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) are in the middle.
West Indies are 172/3 after 84 overs. Trail by 266.
The hosts have scored 169/3 after the end of 81 overs against India in the second Test in Trinidad.
India spinner R Ashwin cleans up Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 75 runs off 235 balls. Windies are 157/3 after 73 overs.
The hosts have crossed the 150 run mark and currently are 150/2 after 68.1 overs in the second IND vs WI Test in Trinidad.
The hosts are 140/2 in their first innings after 62 overs in the second IND vs WI Test match at Trinidad.
The West Indies cricket team has scored 122/2 in 57 overs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test match in Trinidad.
The match has begun in Trinidad after the rain delay.
The Lunch on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test has been taken in Trinidad and the play is expected to begin by 9:40 pm IST.
The rain has stopped play in Trinidad in the second Test match between India and West Indies.
India pacer Mukesh Kumar has struck for the first time in the second Test match between India and West Indies and has dismissed Windies batter Kirk McKenzie for a score of 32 runs off 57 balls. Windies are 117/2 after 51.4 overs.
The West Indies cricket team has scored 117/1 after the end of 50 overs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test.
44 overs have been bowled in the Windies first innings in the second IND vs WI Test match and the hosts are 98/1.
Team India bowler Jaydev Unadkat start things off for the Indian cricket team on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test.
The hosts have started the Day 3 of the second India vs West Indies Test from their overnight score of 86/1 against India in Trinidad.
The play on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test begins in Trinidad.
The play on the Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies is all set to start from 07:30 PM IST.
The Indian cricket team will aim to wrap up the Windies innings as soon as possible on Day 3 of the second Test and will look forward to win the match.
The pitch in Trinidad is more likely to be better for the batsmen whereas the spinners will come into play from Day 4 and 5.
If we look at the weather forecast on the Day 3 of the second Test match between West Indies and India, there is 51 percent chance of rain. The Windies currently trail by 352 runs and the visitors will look forward to restrict them as soon as possible on the Day 3.