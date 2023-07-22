Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Day 3, Windies Are 5 Down At 229

In the second and final Test of the bilateral series between India and the West Indies, the Windies finished the day at 86/1 after 41 overs. India had earlier been bowled out for a total of 438 runs. As of the end of the day, the West Indies are trailing by 352 runs and will aim to reduce the deficit further on Day 3 of the match. India won the last Test match by 141 runs and an innings.

03:19 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Day 3 stumps

After a brief discussion between the on-field umpires, Stumps on Day 3 have been called on. Windies will start Day 4 from 229/5. Alick Athanze (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) are in the middle.

03:12 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Windies look to end the day without losing any more wicket

West Indies are 228/5 after 107 overs. Windies would look to keep the wickets intact in the remaining overs of the day.

02:41 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: New ball taken

West Indies are 219/5 after 102 overs.

02:20 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Players are back on the field

Play resumes after rain interruption.

02:13 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Play to resume soon

Play to resume at 2:20 AM IST.

01:48 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Stay at the space for live updates

It is pouring right now at the Queen's Park Oval but chances are there for resumption of play.

01:33 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Rain stops play

Rain has interrupted the play. Covers are on and players are off the field.

01:33 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Siraj strikes

Missle wicket goes for a toss. Siraj gets the wicket of Joshua Da Silva. He goes after making making 10. WI-208/5. 

01:24 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Athanaze and Da Silva have taken the cautious approach

West Indies are 208/4 after 97 overs.

00:38 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Jadeja strikes in the first over of final session

Jermaine Blackwood goes after making 20 runs. Jadeja's ball spinned away and what a catch by Rahane. Wi- 178/4 after 86.3 overs.

00:15 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: It's Tea time on Day 3

West Indies finish second session at 174/3 after 86 overs, trail by 264 runs. Jermaine Blackwood (16*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) are in the middle.

00:02 IST, July 23rd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: West Indies are going nicely at the moment

West Indies are 172/3 after 84 overs. Trail by 266.

23:49 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Windies are 169/3 after 81 overs

The hosts have scored 169/3 after the end of 81 overs against India in the second Test in Trinidad. 

23:28 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Ashwin cleans up Brathwaite for 75

India spinner R Ashwin cleans up Windies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 75 runs off 235 balls. Windies are 157/3 after 73 overs. 

23:02 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Windies cross 150 run mark

The hosts have crossed the 150 run mark and currently are 150/2 after 68.1 overs in the second IND vs WI Test in Trinidad. 

22:39 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Windies are 140/2 after 62 overs

The hosts are 140/2 in their first innings after 62 overs in the second IND vs WI Test match at Trinidad. 

22:06 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Windies have scored 122/2 after 57 overs

The West Indies cricket team has scored 122/2 in 57 overs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test match in Trinidad. 

21:43 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: The match begins in Trinidad after rain delay

The match has begun in Trinidad after the rain delay. 

21:24 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Lunch taken in Trinidad

The Lunch on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test has been taken in Trinidad and the play is expected to begin by 9:40 pm IST. 

20:27 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Rain stops play in Trinidad

The rain has stopped play in Trinidad in the second Test match between India and West Indies. 

20:27 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Mukesh Kumar strikes and picks his first Test wicket

India pacer Mukesh Kumar has struck for the first time in the second Test match between India and West Indies and has dismissed Windies batter Kirk McKenzie for a score of 32 runs off 57 balls. Windies are 117/2 after 51.4 overs. 

20:19 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Windies score 117/1 after 50 overs

The West Indies cricket team has scored 117/1 after the end of 50 overs in their first innings of the second IND vs WI Test. 

19:46 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: 44 overs bowled, Windies are 98/1

44 overs have been bowled in the Windies first innings in the second IND vs WI Test match and the hosts are 98/1. 

19:35 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Jaydev Unadkat start things off for Team India

Team India bowler Jaydev Unadkat start things off for the Indian cricket team on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test. 

19:35 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Windies start from their overnight score of 86/1

The hosts have started the Day 3 of the second India vs West Indies Test from their overnight score of 86/1 against India in Trinidad. 

19:35 IST, July 22nd 2023
IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Match begins in Trinidad

The play on Day 3 of the second IND vs WI Test begins in Trinidad. 

19:35 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 live score: The play to begin from 07:30 PM

The play on the Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies is all set to start from 07:30 PM IST. 

18:24 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 live score updates: Team India aim to wrap up hosts innings

The Indian cricket team will aim to wrap up the Windies innings as soon as possible on Day 3 of the second Test and will look forward to win the match. 

17:18 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 live score updates: How is the pitch in Trinidad?

The pitch in Trinidad is more likely to be better for the batsmen whereas the spinners will come into play from Day 4 and 5. 

15:49 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 3 live score updates: How is the weather in Trinidad?

If we look at the weather forecast on the Day 3 of the second Test match between West Indies and India, there is 51 percent chance of rain. The Windies currently trail by 352 runs and the visitors will look forward to restrict them as soon as possible on the Day 3. 

