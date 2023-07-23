Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ashwin Strikes Twice Before Stumps

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other on Day 4 of their second Test match on Sunday. The match is taking place at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. West Indies will resume their batting at overnight score of 229/5. India posted 438 in first innings Follow republicworld.com for all the updates.

Vishal Tiwari
India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score

03:34 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Stumps Day 4

West Indies end Day 5 at 76/2 after 32 overs. The hosts need another 289 runs to win and draw level with India. As for India, another 8 wickets will seal the series with the score of 2-0. All to look forward to on Day 5.

03:18 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies seek to end Day without losing any more wicket

West Indies are 68/2 after 29 overs.

03:17 IST, July 24th 2023
02:44 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Ashwin strikes again

West Indies have lost their second wicket. Kirk Mckenzie goes on a duck. Ashwin gets his second wicket. WI- 44/2 after 20 overs.

02:37 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: India draw first blood

Ashwin takes the wicket of Braithwaite. He goes after scoring 28 off 52. WI- 38/1 after 18 overs.

02:18 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Braithwaite survives

A loud appeal by Ashwin for LBW. The on-field umpire raised the finger but Braithwaite took the DRS and survived as the ball was missing the wickets.

02:15 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies have made a stable start

West Indies have scored 28 after 12 overs.

01:42 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Score update

Windies are 19/0 after 6 overs. 

01:15 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: First runs on the board for West Indies

West Indies are chasing 365 runs. They are on the mark on the first ball of the 2nd innings, bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

00:55 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: India declared at 181/2

After scoring at a quick pace, India have declared at 181/2. The target for West Indies is 365 runs.

00:38 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Runs coming at a breezy pace

India are 145/2 after just 20 overs. Ishan Kishan is on 22 and Shubman Gill is on 23.

00:17 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: The final session has begun

48 overs left in the day. India lead by 301 runs. Let's see what target India will give to West Indies.

00:03 IST, July 24th 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Match to resume soon

Rain has stopped. Match to resume at 12:15 AM, IST

23:46 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Still raining

It is still pouring, we are awaiting an update. Stay tuned.

22:39 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Rain stops play again

There's another rain interruption at Queen's Park Oval. India are 118/2 after 15 overs. Lead by 301 runs.

22:27 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Jaiswal departs immediately after lunch

Yashasvi Jaiswal foes after making 38 off 30 balls. Warrican took his wicket. India 102-2 after 13 overs.

22:27 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Match resumes after Lunch

After rain interruption the play the second session of the play has begun.

21:26 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: India 98/1 at lunch

India scored 98/1 at lunch on Day 4. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will resume batting for India after lunch. 

21:26 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Rohit Sharma dismissed for 57

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for 57 off 44 balls by Shannon Gabriel. India 98/1 in 11.5 Overs.

20:58 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Rohit scores a fifty

Rohit Sharma scored a half-century off just 35 balls. India 90/0 in 10 overs. India lead by 273 runs. 

20:19 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Rohit, Jaiswal open for India

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened the batting for India in the final innings. They have provided a solid start with 31 runs in 3 overs. 

20:03 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Windies bowled out for 255

India have bowled the Windies out for 255 runs. The hosts trail by 181 runs after the end of first innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up a fifer. 

19:50 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Windies lose 9th wicket for 255 runs

The hosts have lost their ninth wicket for a score of 255 runs and Kemar Roach departs for a score of four runs off 13 balls. 

19:07 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Alick Athanaze goes for 37 off 115 balls

Alick Athanaze has been dismised by Mukesh Kumar for 37 off 115 balls. West Indies 229/6 in 108.4 Overs. 

19:07 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Day 4 starts at Queen's Park

The play on Day 4 has started at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. 

18:47 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Play to resume at 9:30 am local time

The play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies will begin at 9:30 AM local time (7:00 PM IST)

17:39 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: All hopes on Alick Athanaze

Alick Athanaze will be crucial for West Indies' chances to set a big total in the first innings. He is batting at 37 off 111 balls. 

14:29 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: Match suffered rain delay

The match on Day 3 was delayed because of rain. The umpires called stumps due to fading light toward the backend of the day. 

14:21 IST, July 23rd 2023
India vs West Indies Live Score: WI to resume batting at 229/5

Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder will resume batting for the West Indies on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match in Trinidad. 

