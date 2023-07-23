India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Ashwin Strikes Twice Before Stumps

Quick links:
Image: AP
West Indies end Day 5 at 76/2 after 32 overs. The hosts need another 289 runs to win and draw level with India. As for India, another 8 wickets will seal the series with the score of 2-0. All to look forward to on Day 5.
West Indies are 68/2 after 29 overs.
West Indies have lost their second wicket. Kirk Mckenzie goes on a duck. Ashwin gets his second wicket. WI- 44/2 after 20 overs.
Ashwin takes the wicket of Braithwaite. He goes after scoring 28 off 52. WI- 38/1 after 18 overs.
A loud appeal by Ashwin for LBW. The on-field umpire raised the finger but Braithwaite took the DRS and survived as the ball was missing the wickets.
West Indies have scored 28 after 12 overs.
Windies are 19/0 after 6 overs.
West Indies are chasing 365 runs. They are on the mark on the first ball of the 2nd innings, bowled by Mohammed Siraj.
After scoring at a quick pace, India have declared at 181/2. The target for West Indies is 365 runs.
India are 145/2 after just 20 overs. Ishan Kishan is on 22 and Shubman Gill is on 23.
48 overs left in the day. India lead by 301 runs. Let's see what target India will give to West Indies.
Rain has stopped. Match to resume at 12:15 AM, IST
It is still pouring, we are awaiting an update. Stay tuned.
There's another rain interruption at Queen's Park Oval. India are 118/2 after 15 overs. Lead by 301 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal foes after making 38 off 30 balls. Warrican took his wicket. India 102-2 after 13 overs.
After rain interruption the play the second session of the play has begun.
India scored 98/1 at lunch on Day 4. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will resume batting for India after lunch.
Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for 57 off 44 balls by Shannon Gabriel. India 98/1 in 11.5 Overs.
Rohit Sharma scored a half-century off just 35 balls. India 90/0 in 10 overs. India lead by 273 runs.
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have opened the batting for India in the final innings. They have provided a solid start with 31 runs in 3 overs.
India have bowled the Windies out for 255 runs. The hosts trail by 181 runs after the end of first innings. Mohammed Siraj picked up a fifer.
The hosts have lost their ninth wicket for a score of 255 runs and Kemar Roach departs for a score of four runs off 13 balls.
Alick Athanaze has been dismised by Mukesh Kumar for 37 off 115 balls. West Indies 229/6 in 108.4 Overs.
The play on Day 4 has started at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.
The play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies will begin at 9:30 AM local time (7:00 PM IST)
Hello from Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad 👋— BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023
🚨 Play to begin today at 9.30 AM Local Time (07.00 PM IST).#TeamIndia | #WIvIND
Alick Athanaze will be crucial for West Indies' chances to set a big total in the first innings. He is batting at 37 off 111 balls.
The match on Day 3 was delayed because of rain. The umpires called stumps due to fading light toward the backend of the day.
Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder will resume batting for the West Indies on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test match in Trinidad.