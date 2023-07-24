Last Updated:

IND Vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain Stops In Trinidad, Covers Come Off

West Indies need 289 runs to win the West Indies vs India, 2nd Test match on the final day of the match. Day 4's play at the Queen's Park Oval concluded with the home side on 76/2 in 32 overs in pursuit of a 4th innings target of 365 runs. India earlier scored 438 runs in the 1st innings, before bowling out Windies on 255. Follow the live blog on republicworld.com for all live updates & scores.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test day 5 live score updates IND vs WI live scorecard

Rain stops in Trinidad (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

22:53 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: It has stopped raining in Trinidad

The rain has stopped again in Trinidad and the covers are coming off. The play had stopped as the rain entered the match after the revised playing conditions were announced and both teams had also entered the ground. 

22:39 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Revised Playing Conditions

A look at the revised playing conditions for the Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match: 

  • Match to begin at 10:45 PM
  • A total of 67 overs can be bowled in the remaining Day 5 play
  • Tea to take place from 12:45 AM till 01:05 AM
22:29 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Match likely to begin at 10:45 PM

The play on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match is expected to begin at 10:45 PM and the West Indies players have arrived at the ground. The Indian players as well have started to enter the field. 

22:24 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Rahul Dravid does pitch inspection

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid arrived at the pitch in Trinidad and does its inspection. 

 

22:02 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: All the covers off from the ground

All the covers have been taken off the ground and lunch could be taken in another ten minutes. However, the teams are yet to come on the ground. 

21:16 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Play may begin soon in Trinidad

The play on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test may begin soon in Trinidad as the rain has stopped and the covers are also slowly taken off the ground. 

 

20:50 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Rain stops in Trinidad

As per the recent weather update, the rain has stopped in Trinidad and we can expect the play to begin soon on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match. 

 

19:39 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Will clinch 10th consecutive Test series against Windies?

The Indian cricket team has never lost a Test series against West Indies since 2002 and if the rain doesn't spoil the 5th day of the second Test match, Team India can clinch their 10th consecutive Test series win against Windies. 

19:16 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: BCCI gives a recent weather update from Trinidad

BCCI has come up with a recent weather update from Trinidad and feels like its raining quite heavily at the Queen's Park Oval. 

 

19:07 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: First session likely to be washed out

The first session on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match on Day 5 can be washed out due to rain. 

18:21 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: The play is slated to begin at 7:30 PM

The play on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

15:36 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: A look at the ICC WTC 2023-25 points table

Check out the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after the fourth Ashes Test ended being a draw.

ICC WTC points table | Image: icc-cricket.com

 

14:03 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan on his fiery fifty with 'RP 17' bat

Ishan Kishan's bat which he used to score a quickfire fifty on Day 4, featured the initials and jersey no. of his teammate Rishabh Pant. "I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning," Kishan said on conclusion of Day 4's play.

13:20 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Team India's climb up the record books

India's run rate of 7.54 in the second batting innings of the IND vs WI 2nd Test, is now the highest team innings run-rate in Test cricket.

12:37 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Who is the leading international wicket-taker for India?

R Ashwin is now the leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. Here's the top 3 wicket-takers list.

  • Anil Kumble - 956
  • R Ashwin - 712
  • Harbhajan Singh - 711
11:38 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: R Ashwin continues scripting records

R Ashwin now has the second most wickets for India against West Indies. Here's the top 3 list.

  • Kapil Dev - 89
  • R Ashwin - 75
  • Anil Kumble - 74
10:14 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan shatters multiple records

Ishan Kishan hit 52 off 34 in India's second innings at a strike rate of 152.94 and ended up shattering multiple records.

  • Kishan is now third on the list of designated wicketkeepers with the highest strike rates in an Test innings
  • His effort put him fourth on the list of Indian batsmen with the highest strike rate in a Test innings
09:28 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: WI 76/2 at stumps on Day 4, chasing 365 runs
09:25 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan's Pant-esque knock on Day 4

On Day 4 of the WI vs IND 2nd Test match, Ishan Kishan registered his maiden Test half-century in just his third innings. However, the biggest highlight of the knock was his two consecutive sixes to complete his fifty. The shots reminded the cricket world of Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries. Kishan remained unbeaten on 52 off 34 as India declared their second batting innings on 181/2.

09:25 IST, July 24th 2023
WI vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Live Updates: WI need 289 runs for victory

Chasing a fourth-innings target of 765 runs, West Indies require 289 runs on the final day of the second Test match for victory with eight wickets remaining in their hands. 

