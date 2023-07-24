IND Vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain Stops In Trinidad, Covers Come Off

Ishan Kishan's bat which he used to score a quickfire fifty on Day 4, featured the initials and jersey no. of his teammate Rishabh Pant. "I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning," Kishan said on conclusion of Day 4's play.