IND Vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Rain Stops In Trinidad, Covers Come Off

Quick links:
Rain stops in Trinidad (Image: BCCI/Twitter)
The rain has stopped again in Trinidad and the covers are coming off. The play had stopped as the rain entered the match after the revised playing conditions were announced and both teams had also entered the ground.
A look at the revised playing conditions for the Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match:
The play on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match is expected to begin at 10:45 PM and the West Indies players have arrived at the ground. The Indian players as well have started to enter the field.
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid arrived at the pitch in Trinidad and does its inspection.
Rahul Dravid inspecting the pitch. Shadowbatted a bit. pic.twitter.com/Bflsj9Ca7k— Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo_153) July 24, 2023
All the covers have been taken off the ground and lunch could be taken in another ten minutes. However, the teams are yet to come on the ground.
The play on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test may begin soon in Trinidad as the rain has stopped and the covers are also slowly taken off the ground.
Sights of clear blue skies at the moment here in Trinidad.— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023
We hope to get some action underway if there is no rain.#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/J14RKEXSNz
As per the recent weather update, the rain has stopped in Trinidad and we can expect the play to begin soon on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match.
#WIvIND Current situation at Queen's Park Oval. pic.twitter.com/wbniH7urOo— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 24, 2023
The Indian cricket team has never lost a Test series against West Indies since 2002 and if the rain doesn't spoil the 5th day of the second Test match, Team India can clinch their 10th consecutive Test series win against Windies.
BCCI has come up with a recent weather update from Trinidad and feels like its raining quite heavily at the Queen's Park Oval.
UPDATE from Trinidad— BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2023
Delayed start to Day 5 proceedings due to rain 🌧️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1ItZbotlYK
The first session on Day 5 of the second IND vs WI Test match on Day 5 can be washed out due to rain.
The play on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after the fourth Ashes Test ended being a draw.
Ishan Kishan's bat which he used to score a quickfire fifty on Day 4, featured the initials and jersey no. of his teammate Rishabh Pant. "I was at NCA before this. Pant was also there. He knows how I play. We have known each other since under-19 days. I also wanted someone to advise me and luckily he was there to tell me something about my bat positioning," Kishan said on conclusion of Day 4's play.
India's run rate of 7.54 in the second batting innings of the IND vs WI 2nd Test, is now the highest team innings run-rate in Test cricket.
R Ashwin is now the leading wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. Here's the top 3 wicket-takers list.
R Ashwin now has the second most wickets for India against West Indies. Here's the top 3 list.
Ishan Kishan hit 52 off 34 in India's second innings at a strike rate of 152.94 and ended up shattering multiple records.
On Day 4 of the WI vs IND 2nd Test match, Ishan Kishan registered his maiden Test half-century in just his third innings. However, the biggest highlight of the knock was his two consecutive sixes to complete his fifty. The shots reminded the cricket world of Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries. Kishan remained unbeaten on 52 off 34 as India declared their second batting innings on 181/2.
Chasing a fourth-innings target of 765 runs, West Indies require 289 runs on the final day of the second Test match for victory with eight wickets remaining in their hands.