IND Vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights: India Win By Heavy Margin Of 200 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1

Indian batsmen during the third ODI against West Indies (Image: AP)
Ishan Kishan for his three consecutive fifties became the player of the series.
Shubman Gill is adjudged as the man of the match for his innings of 85 off 92 in the 3rd ODI.
India win the match by 200 runs and subsequently clinched the series 2-1. Windies bundled out at 151 after 35.3 overs.
Alzarri Joseph goes after making 26 off 39. Shardul Thakur took the wicket. WI-143/9 after 33.2 overs.
Joseph and Motie have put on a quick 50-run stand. WI-139/8 after 31.1 overs.
West Indies have breached the 100-run mark. WI-105/8 after 25 overs.
West Indies are 8 down. Kuldeep picks another. Yannic Cariah departs after making 19 runs. WI-88/8 after 23.4 overs.
Alick Athanaze goes after making 32 off 50 balls. Kuldeep Yadav gets off the mark. West Indies are 7 down at 75 after 21.1 overs.
Two referrels have been taken once by India and second by Windies, both times Cariah was in the danger zone. However, he surviced on both occasions. WI-62/6 after 18 overs.
West Indies innings is falling apart like a sack of potatoes. Shephard goes after making 8 off 8. Thakur gets his second. WI-50-6 after 14 overs.
West Indies are 5 down after 12 overs. Shimron Hetmyer goes after scoring just 4 runs. WI-40/5 after 12 overs.
Fourth wicket goes down for West Indies, courtesy of Jaydev Unadkat, brilliant slip catch by Shubman Gill. Keacy Carty goes after making 6 off 12. WI-35/4 after 10.5 overs.
Alick Atanaze takes on Hardik Paandya and gets 2 boundries. WI-25/3 after 8 overs.
Third one goes for West Indies and it is Mukesh Kumar who has taken another wicket. Shai Hope, the skipper, goes after making 5 off 9. WI-17/3 after 6.3 overs.
After being struck for 4, Mukesh Kumar gets the wicket of Kyle Mayers. WI- 7/2 after 3 overs.
Kyle Mayers cuts one and gets the boundary off Mukesh Kumar. WI- 7/1 after 2.5 overs.
Mukesh Kumar strikes in the first over for India. Brandon King goes for a duck. WI-1/1 after 0.5 overs.
The run-chase will begin soon. What do you think, does the West Indies have the arsenal to score these many runs?
The Windies cricket team is set a target of 352 runs. Looking at their batting line, it will be a difficult task for the hosts to chase down such a big total and the Indian team have a very good chance to clinch the series 2-1.
The Indian cricket team finished the 50 overs at 351/5 against West Indies in the third ODI. Shubman Gill remain the top scorer with an innings of 85 runs off 91 balls.
The Indian cricket team has lost its 5th wicket as Suryakumar Yadav has to depart for a score of 35 runs off 30 balls. Team India are 309/5 after the end of 46.5 overs.
The Indian cricket team is inching close to the 300-run mark and has currently scored 280/4 at the end of 43 overs.
The Indian cricket team have lost their 4th wicket and Shubman Gill departs for a score of 85 runs off 91 balls, Team India are 245/4 in 39 overs.
The Indian cricket team lose their third wicket as Sanju Samson departs for a score of 51 runs off 41 balls. Team India are 223/3 after 31.5 overs.
Team India batter Sanju Samson has hit 3rd ODI fifty in the third ODI against West Indies in 39 balls. Team India are 223/2 after the end of 31.4 overs.
The Indian cricket team has scored 221/2 after the end of 31 overs and Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are at the crease.
Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 8 runs off 14 balls. Team India are 154/2 after the end of 23 overs.
The Indian cricket team has lost its first wicket as Ishan Kishan departs for a score of 77 runs off 64 balls. Team India are 143/1 in 19.4.
Team India batter Shubman Gill reaches a half-century in 51 balls and the Indian cricket team has currently scored 126/0 in 17.4 overs.
Team India opener Ishan Kishan has scored the third consecutive half-century against West Indies in 43 balls. India are 101/0 after the end of 13.5 overs.