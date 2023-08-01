Last Updated:

IND Vs WI 3rd ODI Highlights: India Win By Heavy Margin Of 200 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Score: India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the series decider on Tuesday. India won the 1st ODI of the three-match contest to take a 1-0 lead. West Indies levelled the series by winning the 2nd ODI. The 3rd ODI will decide which way the trophy will go. Check India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live score and updates at republicworld.com.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
IND vs WI 3rd ODI live score

Indian batsmen during the third ODI against West Indies (Image: AP)

pointer
02:45 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Who won the player of the series award?

Ishan Kishan for his three consecutive fifties became the player of the series.

pointer
02:45 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Who won the man of the match?

Shubman Gill is adjudged as the man of the match for his innings of 85 off 92 in the 3rd ODI.

pointer
02:24 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: That's it

India win the match by 200 runs and subsequently clinched the series 2-1. Windies bundled out at 151 after 35.3 overs.

pointer
02:13 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Thakur breaks the partnership

Alzarri Joseph goes after making 26 off 39. Shardul Thakur took the wicket. WI-143/9 after 33.2 overs.

pointer
02:02 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Fearless tailenders

Joseph and Motie have put on a quick 50-run stand. WI-139/8 after 31.1 overs.

pointer
01:38 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: 100 up for Windies

West Indies have breached the 100-run mark. WI-105/8 after 25 overs.

pointer
01:29 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: The score displays triple 8

West Indies are 8 down. Kuldeep picks another. Yannic Cariah departs after making 19 runs. WI-88/8 after 23.4 overs.

pointer
01:20 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Athanaze goes

Alick Athanaze goes after making 32 off 50 balls. Kuldeep Yadav gets off the mark. West Indies are 7 down at 75 after 21.1 overs.

pointer
01:06 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Cariah twice lucky

Two referrels have been taken once by India and second by Windies, both times Cariah was in the danger zone. However, he surviced on both occasions. WI-62/6 after 18 overs.

pointer
00:45 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: 6 down for Windies

West Indies innings is falling apart like a sack of potatoes. Shephard goes after making 8 off 8. Thakur gets his second. WI-50-6 after 14 overs.

pointer
00:34 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Half the side back in the hut

West Indies are 5 down after 12 overs. Shimron Hetmyer goes after scoring just 4 runs. WI-40/5 after 12 overs.

pointer
00:27 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Windies in big trouble

Fourth wicket goes down for West Indies, courtesy of Jaydev Unadkat, brilliant slip catch by Shubman Gill. Keacy Carty goes after making 6 off 12. WI-35/4 after 10.5 overs.

pointer
00:11 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Back to back boundaries

Alick Atanaze takes on Hardik Paandya and gets 2 boundries. WI-25/3 after 8 overs.

pointer
00:05 IST, August 2nd 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Kumar is on a roll

Third one goes for West Indies and it is Mukesh Kumar who has taken another wicket. Shai Hope, the skipper, goes after making 5 off 9. WI-17/3 after 6.3 overs.

pointer
23:46 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Mukesh Kumar gets another

After being struck for 4, Mukesh Kumar gets the wicket of Kyle Mayers. WI- 7/2 after 3 overs. 

pointer
23:46 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: First boundary of WI innings

Kyle Mayers cuts one and gets the boundary off Mukesh Kumar. WI- 7/1 after 2.5 overs.

pointer
23:36 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Windies lost first wicket

Mukesh Kumar strikes in the first over for India. Brandon King goes for a duck. WI-1/1 after 0.5 overs.

pointer
23:27 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: WI innings to start soon

The run-chase will begin soon. What do you think, does the West Indies have the arsenal to score these many runs?

pointer
23:17 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI live: Will the Indian team clinch series 2-1?

The Windies cricket team is set a target of 352 runs. Looking at their batting line, it will be a difficult task for the hosts to chase down such a big total and the Indian team have a very good chance to clinch the series 2-1. 

pointer
23:00 IST, August 1st 2023
IND VS WI 3rd ODI Live Score Latest Updates: Team India finish at 351/5 in 50 overs

The Indian cricket team finished the 50 overs at 351/5 against West Indies in the third ODI. Shubman Gill remain the top scorer with an innings of 85 runs off 91 balls. 

pointer
22:41 IST, August 1st 2023
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Updates: Team India lose 5th wicket

The Indian cricket team has lost its 5th wicket as Suryakumar Yadav has to depart for a score of 35 runs off 30 balls. Team India are 309/5 after the end of 46.5 overs. 

pointer
22:18 IST, August 1st 2023
IND VS WI LIVE Scores and Updates: Team India inch close to 300 run mark

The Indian cricket team is inching close to the 300-run mark and has currently scored 280/4 at the end of 43 overs. 

pointer
21:59 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies Live Updates: Shubman Gill has to walk back for 85 runs

The Indian cricket team have lost their 4th wicket and Shubman Gill departs for a score of 85 runs off 91 balls, Team India are 245/4 in 39 overs. 

pointer
21:30 IST, August 1st 2023
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Updates: Samson departs for a score of 51 runs

The Indian cricket team lose their third wicket as Sanju Samson departs for a score of 51 runs off 41 balls. Team India are 223/3 after 31.5 overs. 

pointer
21:30 IST, August 1st 2023
IND vs WI Today's ODI Live Updates: Samson hits 3rd ODI fifty

Team India batter Sanju Samson has hit 3rd ODI fifty in the third ODI against West Indies in 39 balls. Team India are 223/2 after the end of 31.4 overs. 

 

pointer
21:26 IST, August 1st 2023
India vs West Indies Live Updates: India are 221/2 after 31 overs

The Indian cricket team has scored 221/2 after the end of 31 overs and Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are at the crease. 

pointer
20:46 IST, August 1st 2023
IND vs WI Today's ODI Live Updates: Gaikwad departs for 8 runs

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 8 runs off 14 balls. Team India are 154/2 after the end of 23 overs. 

pointer
20:30 IST, August 1st 2023
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Updates: Team India lose first wicket

The Indian cricket team has lost its first wicket as Ishan Kishan departs for a score of 77 runs off 64 balls. Team India are 143/1 in 19.4.

pointer
20:27 IST, August 1st 2023
IND VS WI LIVE Scores and Updates: Gill hits 50 in 51 balls

Team India batter Shubman Gill reaches a half-century in 51 balls and the Indian cricket team has currently scored 126/0 in 17.4 overs. 

pointer
20:02 IST, August 1st 2023
IND vs WI Today's ODI Live Updates: Ishan Kishan scores half-century

Team India opener Ishan Kishan has scored the third consecutive half-century against West Indies in 43 balls. India are 101/0 after the end of 13.5 overs. 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com