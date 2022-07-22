Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?

India vs West Indies: All the details regarding the live streaming and telecast of the IND vs WI 1st ODI taking place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Vishal Tiwari
India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the first One-Day International of their three-match series on Friday. The match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Both India and West Indies will look to win the first ODI in order to gain an early lead in the three-match contest. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain of the Indian side in absence of key players like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. Former India skipper Virat Kohli has also been rested for the three-match ODI series. 

Where is India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI is taking place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI taking place?

India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 7:00 PM IST on July 22. Toss is going to take place at 6:30 PM. 

How to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI on TV in India? 

The ODI series between India and West Indies will not have live telecast on any commercial TV channel in the country. The first ODI will instead be live broadcasted for free on the DD Sports channel.

How to watch live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI? 

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will exclusively be live streamed on the FanCode app. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST. 

India vs West Indies: How to watch the 1st ODI in Australia and UK? 

For cricket enthusiasts in Australia, the ODI series between India and West Indies will be live broadcasted on Fox Sports and Channel 7. In the United Kingdom, the ODI series will be live telecast on Sky Sports Cricket. The first ODI is slated to begin at 11:30 p.m. in Australia and at 2:30 p.m. in the UK. 

India vs West Indies: How to watch the 1st ODI in the US and Caribbean? 

The ODI series between India and West Indies will be live telecast on the SportsMax channel in the Caribbean, while the live streaming will be available on Flow Sports. For cricket fans in the United States, the ODI series between India and West Indies will be available on Willow TV. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the US. 

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Predicted XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. 

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales. 

