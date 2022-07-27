India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Wednesday. The match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Team India under the leadership of captain Shikhar Dhawan have already secured the series after winning the first two ODIs and will look to continue their winning march in West Indies. Ravindra Jadeja could make his return to the side while pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to get a look in with India already clinching the 3-match series. Before the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, let's take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the IND vs WI series.

Where is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI is taking place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin at 7:00 PM IST on July 27. Toss is going to take place at 6:30 PM.

How to watch IND vs WI 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The ODI series between India and West Indies will not have live telecast on any commercial TV channel in the country. The first ODI will instead be live broadcasted for free on the DD Sports channel.

How to watch live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will exclusively be live streamed on the FanCode app. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.

India vs West Indies: How to watch the 3rd ODI in Australia and UK?

For cricket enthusiasts in Australia, the ODI series between India and West Indies will be live broadcasted on Fox Sports and Channel 7. In the United Kingdom, the ODI series will be live telecast on Sky Sports Cricket. The third ODI is slated to begin at 11:30 p.m. in Australia and at 2:30 p.m. in the UK.

India vs West Indies: How to watch the 3rd ODI in the US and Caribbean?

The ODI series between India and West Indies will be live telecast on the SportsMax channel in the Caribbean, while the live streaming will be available on Flow Sports. For cricket fans in the United States, the ODI series between India and West Indies will be available on Willow TV. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the US.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Predicted XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.