India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 4th T20I LIVE?

IND vs WI: India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20I of their five-match series on Saturday. The match will be played in Florida.

Vishal Tiwari
India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the fourth T20I of their five-match series on Saturday. The match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. India are currently 2-1 up in the series courtesy of their wins in the first and third T20Is. India won the first game by a massive margin of 68 runs and then went on to win the third T20I by 7 wickets. 

West Indies registered their only win of the series in the second T20I, which they won by 5 wickets with 4 balls remaining. Earlier, West Indies suffered a 3-0 loss against India in the ODI series. The Nicholas Pooran-led side will be eager to register a win in the fourth T20I in order to remain alive in the five-match series. India, on the other hand, are yet to lose a T20I series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. 

India vs West Indies: Live broadcast & streaming details

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will not be live telecast on any TV channel in the country. The live streaming of the match, however, will be carried by the FanCode app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. IST on August 6. 

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. 

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. 

India vs West Indies: Full squads 

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

