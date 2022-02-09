India Vs West Indies: Prasidh Krishna Goes Berserk In 2nd ODI; Fans Draw McGrath Parallel

Prasidh Krishna's outstanding spell in the second ODI helped Team India defeat West Indies by 44 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-0. The 25-year old ended his nine overs spell with figures of 4-12 that included three maidens. He was so impressive that some netizens also likened his performance to that of Australian legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

Prasidh Krishna wreaks havoc in second India vs West Indies ODI

After India just managed to score 237 runs in the first innings, it seemed that West Indies may be able to chase down the target and level the three-match ODI series. However, Prasidh Krishna's fantastic bowling performance prevented the Nicholas Pooran-led side from gaining a foothold in the match at any given time.

West Indies seemed to have begun their run chase well as they had an opening partnership of 32 runs when Krishna picked up the wicket of Brandon King. In his very next over, he also dismissed Darren Bravo after which the other Indian bowlers also got in the act. He then also got the important wicket of stand-in captain Pooran before dismissing Kemar Roach to seal Team India's victory in the second ODI by dismissing West Indies for just 193 runs.

IND vs WI: Netizens compare Prasidh Krishna to Glenn McGrath

Krishna back of length masterclass? McGrath Birthday? Coincidence ? — Dweplea (@dweplea) February 9, 2022

Prasidh Krishna toh aaj Glenn McGrath ban gaya #INDvWI — Chirag Baid (@dunchen_master7) February 9, 2022

Prasidh Krishna under Rohit Sharma pic.twitter.com/0vv3aIdG6M — Abhishek ︎ (@ImAbhishek7_) February 9, 2022

Been saying for a while but even more so today. India's next red ball bowler is Prasidh Krishna. https://t.co/K1lRgPO9Zw — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2022

Well bowled Prasidh Krishna. If he can do this with the white ball, he will be a red ball asset with opportunities. Series win for @ImRo45 and #RahulDravid hope the @RishabhPant17 experiment continues. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 9, 2022

Ian bishop calling this bowling spell as *prasidh Krishna storm* i don't think there's any better praise than this. — Siddhi :) (@_sectumsempra18) February 9, 2022

9-3-12-4 🔥🔥🔥

Prasidh Krishna

Outstanding bowling.... India won this match and by this series is in our hand 2-0. Outstanding team play and wonderful captaincy from Mr. Hitman. ❤❤ We have seen him defending low scores in IPL but he too is successful in ODis.🔥🇮🇳🇮🇳 #INDvWI — Chandra Prakash Rai (@Chandra50059028) February 9, 2022

Prasidh Krishna destroys WI batting line-up to help India win series

Having batted first, Team India ended their innings by posting 237 runs thanks to a brilliant inning from Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav smacked 64 runs off 83 deliveries on a day when batters struggled to stay at the crease. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also chipped in with a valuable contribution of 49 runs.

In reply, West Indies got off to a decent start with openers Shai Hope and Brandon King scoring 27 and 18 runs respectively. However, as a result of a masterclass bowling performance from Prasidh Krishna, West Indies could never gain control in the match. While Krishna stole the spotlight, the other bowlers also bowled reasonably well. Mohammed Siraj (1/38), Shardul Thakur (2/41), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/45), Washington Sundar (1/28) and Deepak Hooda (1/24) aided Krishna perfectly to help Team India win the match and seal the series 2-0.