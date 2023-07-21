Quick links:
India vs West Indies 2023 (Image-AP)
Windies end the day at 86/1 after 41 overs. Earlier India bundled out at the score of 438 runs. WI are trailing by 352 runs and would look to curtail the gap on Day 3.
Just when you thought that eveything is falling perfectly for the hosts, a wicket has gone down. Jadeja has taken the important wicket of Chanderpaul. Windies- 71/1 after 34.2 overs.
West Indies have reached the sscore of 71 after 34 overs. Trail by 367 runs.
West Indies have scored thir 50 after 22 overs, without losing any wicket. Braithwaite is on 30* and Chanderpaul is on 19*. Trail by 388 runs.
Mukesh Kumar gets to make his first stride for India and starts with a maiden. West Indies- 25/0 after 14 overs.
After 6.1 over Windies have put on 12 runs on the board. While they are scoring at a slow pace, what's important is that they haven't lost a wicket yet.
India have put up a formidable score of 438 on the board. Virat Kohli turned out to be the top scorer with 121 runs.
8th wicket falls for India. Jaydev Unadkat goes after scoring 7 runs. India- 416/8 after 123 overs.
India have crossed the mark of 400. Current score- 401/7 after 117.2 overs.
A loud appeal by Warrican and it looked dead in front, the on-field umpire gave it out but on further inspection by 3rd umpire it was found that the ball was missing the leg stump. Decision overturned. India-398/7 after 115 overs.
Ishan Kishan goes after scoring 25 runs. India-393/7 after 113.5 overs.
The post-lunch session proceedings are going on. India are 381/6 after 110.3 overs.
India piled on 373 runs at the loss of six wickets at the end of the first session. India 373/6 in 108 overs
An unfortunate run out brings an end to Virat Kohli's inning. India 341 for 5 in 98.2 overs
Ravindra Jadeja maintains his consistent form as he registers another 50
A brilliant cover drive from Virat Kohli brings up his 29th Test ton against West Indies. India 317.4 in 91 overs
Virat Kohli's last overseas century came in 2018 and the Indian player will seek to cut back the deficit against West Indies.
If Virat Kohli gets to his hundred he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar for scoring 76 centuries in 500 matches.
Riding on Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's stupendous innings the visitors posted 288 on the first day
Kohli also surpassed the record of the fourth-highest run scorer in history thanks to his undefeated 87-run knock. He surpassed Kallis' total of 25534 runs scored throughout all formats. On the elite list, which is headed by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, the former captain of India currently occupies the position below Jayawardene.
Let's look at the best of batting so far for the Indian Cricket Team:
At Stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd WI vs IND Test, Indian Team displayed a strong batting performance:
Mukesh Kumar made his first ever Test appearance for India against West Indies.
A day to remember! 😊— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023
A moment to cherish for #TeamIndia's newest debutant - Mukesh Kumar 👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/mULZ0Ro3PH
Rohit Sharma reached another milestone on the 1st Day of the 2nd Test having 2000 Test runs as an opener and counting.
Milestone 🔓 - 2000 Test runs as an opener and counting for Captain @ImRo45 👏👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/rwbzgQ8v3b— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023
That's Stumps on Day 1 of the 2⃣nd #WIvIND Test!— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023
Solid show with the bat from #TeamIndia 👍👍
8️⃣7️⃣* for @imVkohli
8️⃣0️⃣ for Captain @ImRo45
5️⃣7️⃣ for @ybj_19
3️⃣6️⃣* for @imjadeja
We will see you tomorrow for Day 2️⃣ action!
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z pic.twitter.com/FLV0UzsKOT
India has scored 288 runs with the loss of four wickets after losing the toss and as WI chose to bowl. Kohli is on 87 and Jadeja is unbeaten on 36. India will want to turn a good total of Day 1 into a huge score on Day 2.