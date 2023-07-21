Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies Test 2023, WI Vs IND Highlights: India Have Edge Over Resilient WI

India will re-gain their position in the batting zone against West Indies in Day 2 of the second Test. The battle between both powerhouses is in full swing as we enter Day 2 of the intense contest. The 2nd Test has already lived up to its expectations, with both teams displaying their mettle on the field. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly witnessing this captivating clash of cricket

Cricket News
 
Written By
Digital Desk
India vs West Indies Live Update 2023

India vs West Indies 2023 (Image-AP)

03:06 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Stumps Day 2

Windies end the day at 86/1 after 41 overs. Earlier India bundled out at the score of 438 runs. WI are trailing by 352 runs and would look to curtail the gap on Day 3.

02:45 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: First wicket falls

Just when you thought that eveything is falling perfectly for the hosts, a wicket has gone down. Jadeja has taken the important wicket of Chanderpaul. Windies- 71/1 after 34.2 overs.

02:40 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Windies are playing risk-free cricket

West Indies have reached the sscore of 71 after 34 overs. Trail by 367 runs.

02:03 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: 50 up for Windies

West Indies have scored thir 50 after 22 overs, without losing any wicket. Braithwaite is on 30* and Chanderpaul is on 19*. Trail by 388 runs.

01:21 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Mukesh Kumar gets the ball

Mukesh Kumar gets to make his first stride for India and starts with a maiden. West Indies- 25/0 after 14 overs.

00:45 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: WI off to a slow start

After 6.1 over Windies have put on 12 runs on the board. While they are scoring at a slow pace, what's important is that they haven't lost a wicket yet.

00:14 IST, July 22nd 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: India all out at 438

India have put up a formidable score of 438 on the board. Virat Kohli turned out to be the top scorer with 121 runs.

23:28 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: India 8 down

8th wicket falls for India. Jaydev Unadkat goes after scoring 7 runs. India- 416/8 after 123 overs.

23:00 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: India breaches 400-run mark

India have crossed the mark of 400. Current score- 401/7 after 117.2 overs.

22:50 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Ashwin survives

A loud appeal by Warrican and it looked dead in front, the on-field umpire gave it out but on further inspection by 3rd umpire it was found that the ball was missing the leg stump. Decision overturned. India-398/7 after 115 overs.

22:42 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Ishan Kishan departs

Ishan Kishan goes after scoring 25 runs. India-393/7 after 113.5 overs.

22:25 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: India closing in on 400

The post-lunch session proceedings are going on. India are 381/6 after 110.3 overs.

21:41 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: India end the first session on a high

India piled on 373 runs at the loss of six wickets at the end of the first session. India 373/6 in 108 overs

20:50 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Virat Kohli gets run out

An unfortunate run out brings an end to Virat Kohli's inning. India 341 for 5 in 98.2 overs

20:08 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Jadeja completes his 50

Ravindra Jadeja maintains his consistent form as he registers another 50

20:08 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Virat Kohli ended his overseas century drought

A brilliant cover drive from Virat Kohli brings up his 29th Test ton against West Indies. India 317.4 in 91 overs

19:38 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Day 2 resumes

Virat Kohli's last overseas century came in 2018 and the Indian player will seek to cut back the deficit against West Indies.

18:42 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Virat Kohli is on the verge of his 29th Test hundred

If Virat Kohli gets to his hundred he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar for scoring 76 centuries in 500 matches.

17:15 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: India had a solid first day

Riding on Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli's stupendous innings the visitors posted 288 on the first day

13:14 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: 100th with the West Indies

 

 

 

11:40 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates Virat Kohli creates history

Kohli also surpassed the record of the fourth-highest run scorer in history thanks to his undefeated 87-run knock. He surpassed Kallis' total of 25534 runs scored throughout all formats. On the elite list, which is headed by none other than Sachin Tendulkar, the former captain of India currently occupies the position below Jayawardene.

09:55 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Best of batting so far

Let's look at the best of batting so far for the Indian Cricket Team: 
At Stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd WI vs IND Test, Indian Team  displayed a strong batting performance:

  • Virat Kohli: 87 (Not out)
  • Rohit Sharma: 80
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal: 57
  • Ravindra Jadeja: 36 (Not out)
09:01 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Mukesh in action

Mukesh Kumar made his first ever Test appearance for India against West Indies. 

 


 

08:03 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Captain reaches another milestone

Rohit Sharma reached another milestone on the 1st Day of the 2nd Test having 2000 Test runs as an opener and counting.

08:03 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: A great batting display from India
08:03 IST, July 21st 2023
India vs West Indies live score updates: Day 1

India has scored 288 runs with the loss of four wickets after losing the toss and as WI chose to bowl. Kohli is on 87 and Jadeja is unbeaten on 36. India will want to turn a good total of Day 1 into a huge score on Day 2. 

