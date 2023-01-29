India Win Inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Thump England By 7 Wickets In The Final

Shefali Verma led Indian women's team won the inaugural edition of the ICC U-19 women's world cup after beating England by 7 wickets. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian bowlers were right on the mark from the word go and were ahead of the game from the first over.

Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra grabbed 2 wickets each whereas Mannat kashyap, Shefali Verma and Sonam yadav took 1 wicket each. India's all-round bowling effort bundled out England innings for 68 runs in 17.1 overs and that was never going to be enough to defend in a world cup game.

Indian women's team lost both the openers Shefali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat for 15 and 5 runs respectively but Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha stitched a crucial partnership before latter got out with just 3 runs needed.Soumya Tiwari made sure to be at the crease till end and guided India to victory by 7 wickets to win the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's World Cup..

