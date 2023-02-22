India Women Vs Australia Women: A Look At Head-to-head Record Before T20 WC Semis Match

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team secured a 5-run victory over Ireland on Monday, utilising the DLS system, thereby qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. In the upcoming semi-final match on February 23, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will be facing off against Australia, who are leading Group A with a perfect record of four wins in four games. India, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with three wins in four games.

Before the live-action commences, let's take a look at the head-to-head statistics between India Women and Australia Women along with some other crucial details regarding the match.

India Women vs Australia Women: Head-to-Head in T20Is

In the 30 T20Is played between India Women and Australia Women, the latter has dominated with 22 victories to their credit, while India Women have won only 7 matches. There has been one instance where the match ended without a result. In the most recent encounter in December 2022, Australia Women emerged victorious by a margin of 54 runs. In the last five T20Is played between the two teams, Australia Women have been the more successful side with four wins, while India Women managed to secure only one victory.

Matches played: 30

India Women won: 7

Australia Women won: 22

No result: 1

Last result: Australia Women won by 54 runs (December 2022)

Last five results: Australia Women won: 4; India Women won: 1

India Women vs Australia Women: Players to watch

Batters to watch: Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Richa Ghosh

Bowlers to watch: Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Alana King, Radha Yadav

India Women vs Australia Women: Full squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani.

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc, wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

