AUS-W Vs IND-W, T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Australia Win By 5 Runs To Reach Final

Image: BCCI
Ash Gardner has been named the player of the match for her all-round performance. "Last over, my heart rate was about 190 (laughs). That's how we fight as a team. That's what we spoke at the huddle after the match. We weren't in a winning position, but we find a way, we scrap hard, and we win. We set the game up well with the bat, missed a few with the ball....showed character. (Lanning said what?) Was clear on what we wanted to execute. India have handy batters down the line up. With ball in hand, it was about trying to hit the wicket and not give freebies. Want to take confidence into the final," Gardner said.
Australia beat India by 5 runs to qualify for the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Sneh Rana has been dismissed by Jess Jonassen for 11 off 10 balls.
Richa Ghosh has been dismissed for 14 off 17 balls Darcie Brown. India are 135/6 in 16 overs.
Harmanpreet Kaur has scored a half-century. India are 132/4 in 14.3 overs and need 41 off 33 balls to win the match.
Jemimah Rodrigues has been dismissed by Darcie Brown for 43 off 24 balls. India are 97/4 in 10.2 overs.
Both Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are rotating the strike with ease as they have forged a 50 run partnership against Australia ; IND 80/3
Yastika Bhatia has been dismissed after a mixup with Jemimah Rodrigues. India are 32/3 in 3.4 overs.
Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed by Ash Gardner for 2 off 5 balls. India are 15/2 in 2.4 overs.
Shafali Verma departs for 9 off 6 balls. India lose 1 wicket in their chase of 173-run target.
AUS batting
Beth Mooney - 54 runs in 37 balls
Meg Lanning - 49* runs in 34 balls
Ashleigh Gardner - 31 runs in 18 balls
IND bowling
Shikha Pandey - 2/32 in 4 overs
Deepti Sharma - 1/30 in 4 overs
Radha Yadav - 1/35 in 4 overs
Australia added 18 runs off the final over of the innings, as Meg Lanning hit two sixes and a four. Australia set a target of 173 runs for India.
Grace Harris was dismissed by Sikha Pandey in the penultimate over of the innings, reducing Australia to 148/4 in 18.3 overs.
Ash Gardner has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 31 off 18 balls. Australia are 141/3 in 17.5 overs.
Australia have scored 100 runs in their semifinal match against India. They are currently batting at 104/2 in 14.2 overs.
Shikha Pandey has dismissed Beth Mooney for 54 off 37 balls. Australia are 88/2 11.5 overs.
Beth Monney innovated her way to a half-century in the ongoing semifinal against India. Australia are 86/1 in 11.2 overs.
Radha Yadav dismissed Alyssa Healy in the third ball of the 8th over to provide the first breakthrough to India.
Australia reached 47/0 in 7 overs, with Mooney scoring 21 runs off 17 balls and Healy hitting 25 runs of 25 balls.
India was turned down a DRS review for lbw against Healy in the 2nd ball of the 6th over. Mooney hit the first six of the match in the fifth ball and took Australia's score to 43/0 at the end of the powerplay.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought Sikha Pandey into the attack in the 5th over. Australia's score was at 31/0 in five overs.
The 4th over in the first innings started with another four, with Australia finishing at 26/0 at the end of the over.
Healy hit another boundary in the 3rd over, before the Aussie openers added another three runs to their total. Australia were 21/0 in 3 overs.
Deepti Sharma gave away eight runs in the first over of her spell.
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored six runs off the first over.
Alyssa Healy kicked off proceeding with a four in the very first ball of the match.
Australia women and India women have taken the field for their respective national anthems ahead of the semi-final.
The Australian openers alongside Team India will take the field for the first innings in a short while.
India Women XI: S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, DB Sharma, YH Bhatia, S Rana, S Pandey, RP Yadav, RS Thakur
Australia Women XI: AJ Healy, BL Mooney, MM Lanning, A Gardner, EA Perry, TM McGrath, GM Harris, GL Wareham, JL Jonassen, M Schutt, D Brown
Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss, opted to bat first in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.