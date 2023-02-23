Last Updated:

AUS-W Vs IND-W, T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Australia Win By 5 Runs To Reach Final

India Women are currently locking horns against Australia Women in the first semifinal of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match began at 6:30 PM IST.

India Women vs Australia Women

Image: BCCI

21:53 IST, February 23rd 2023
Ash Gardner wins POTM award!

Ash Gardner has been named the player of the match for her all-round performance. "Last over, my heart rate was about 190 (laughs). That's how we fight as a team. That's what we spoke at the huddle after the match. We weren't in a winning position, but we find a way, we scrap hard, and we win. We set the game up well with the bat, missed a few with the ball....showed character. (Lanning said what?) Was clear on what we wanted to execute. India have handy batters down the line up. With ball in hand, it was about trying to hit the wicket and not give freebies. Want to take confidence into the final," Gardner said. 

21:43 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia win by 5 runs, qualify for World Cup final

Australia beat India by 5 runs to qualify for the final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. 

21:37 IST, February 23rd 2023
Sneh Rana departs on the final ball of penultimate over!

Sneh Rana has been dismissed by Jess Jonassen for 11 off 10 balls. 

21:29 IST, February 23rd 2023
Richa Ghosh departs!

Richa Ghosh has been dismissed for 14 off 17 balls Darcie Brown. India are 135/6 in 16 overs. 

21:16 IST, February 23rd 2023
Harmanpreet scores a brilliant fifty!

Harmanpreet Kaur has scored a half-century. India are 132/4 in 14.3 overs and need 41 off 33 balls to win the match.

20:59 IST, February 23rd 2023
Rodrigues departs for 43 off 24 balls!

Jemimah Rodrigues has been dismissed by Darcie Brown for 43 off 24 balls. India are 97/4 in 10.2 overs.

20:50 IST, February 23rd 2023
Harmanpreet-Jemimah forged a 50 run partnership ; IND 80/3

Both Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are rotating the strike with ease as they have forged a 50 run partnership against Australia ; IND 80/3

20:28 IST, February 23rd 2023
Yastika Bhatia run out after confusion!

Yastika Bhatia has been dismissed after a mixup with Jemimah Rodrigues. India are 32/3 in 3.4 overs.  

20:21 IST, February 23rd 2023
Smriti Mandhana departs!

Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed by Ash Gardner for 2 off 5 balls. India are 15/2 in 2.4 overs. 

20:16 IST, February 23rd 2023
India lose first wicket!

Shafali Verma departs for 9 off 6 balls. India lose 1 wicket in their chase of 173-run target.  

20:02 IST, February 23rd 2023
India vs Australia, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal: Scorecard so far

1st Innings - Australia 172/4 in 20 overs

AUS batting

Beth Mooney - 54 runs in 37 balls

Meg Lanning - 49* runs in 34 balls

Ashleigh Gardner - 31 runs in 18 balls

IND bowling

Shikha Pandey - 2/32 in 4 overs

Deepti Sharma - 1/30 in 4 overs

Radha Yadav - 1/35 in 4 overs

19:59 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia close the innings on a high

Australia added 18 runs off the final over of the innings, as Meg Lanning hit two sixes and a four. Australia set a target of 173 runs for India.

19:53 IST, February 23rd 2023
Shikha Pandey gets her second wicket

Grace Harris was dismissed by Sikha Pandey in the penultimate over of the innings, reducing Australia to 148/4 in 18.3 overs.

19:49 IST, February 23rd 2023
Ash Gardner departs!

Ash Gardner has been dismissed by Deepti Sharma for 31 off 18 balls. Australia are 141/3 in 17.5 overs. 

19:35 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia reach 100-run mark!

Australia have scored 100 runs in their semifinal match against India. They are currently batting at 104/2 in 14.2 overs. 

19:27 IST, February 23rd 2023
Beth Mooney departs!

Shikha Pandey has dismissed Beth Mooney for 54 off 37 balls. Australia are 88/2 11.5 overs. 

19:25 IST, February 23rd 2023
Beth Monney scores a half-century!

Beth Monney innovated her way to a half-century in the ongoing semifinal against India. Australia are 86/1 in 11.2 overs.

19:04 IST, February 23rd 2023
Radha Yadav deals with the first blow

Radha Yadav dismissed Alyssa Healy in the third ball of the 8th over to provide the first breakthrough to India.

19:04 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia 47/0 in 7 overs

Australia reached 47/0 in 7 overs, with Mooney scoring 21 runs off 17 balls and Healy hitting 25 runs of 25 balls.

18:57 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia score 43/0 in powerplay

India was turned down a DRS review for lbw against Healy in the 2nd ball of the 6th over. Mooney hit the first six of the match in the fifth ball and took Australia's score to 43/0 at the end of the powerplay.

18:52 IST, February 23rd 2023
Sikha Pandey concedes five runs in her first over

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought Sikha Pandey into the attack in the 5th over. Australia's score was at 31/0 in five overs.

18:48 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia scoring fours at a rapid pace

The 4th over in the first innings started with another four, with Australia finishing at 26/0 at the end of the over.

18:44 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia 21/0 in 3 overs

Healy hit another boundary in the 3rd over, before the Aussie openers added another three runs to their total. Australia were 21/0 in 3 overs.

18:39 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia 14/0 in 2 overs

Deepti Sharma gave away eight runs in the first over of her spell.

18:34 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia score 6 runs off first over

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scored six runs off the first over.

18:32 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia off the mark in style

Alyssa Healy kicked off proceeding with a four in the very first ball of the match.

18:23 IST, February 23rd 2023
Teams out for national anthems

Australia women and India women have taken the field for their respective national anthems ahead of the semi-final.

18:17 IST, February 23rd 2023
Play begins at 6:30 PM IST

The Australian openers alongside Team India will take the field for the first innings in a short while.

18:06 IST, February 23rd 2023
IND-W vs AUS-W: Playing XIs

India Women XI: S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, JI Rodrigues, H Kaur, RM Ghosh, DB Sharma, YH Bhatia, S Rana, S Pandey, RP Yadav, RS Thakur

Australia Women XI: AJ Healy, BL Mooney, MM Lanning, A Gardner, EA Perry, TM McGrath, GM Harris, GL Wareham, JL Jonassen, M Schutt, D Brown

18:04 IST, February 23rd 2023
Australia won the toss, opt to bat first

Australia captain Meg Lanning won the toss, opted to bat first in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. 

