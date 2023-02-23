AUS-W Vs IND-W, T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Australia Win By 5 Runs To Reach Final

Ash Gardner has been named the player of the match for her all-round performance. "Last over, my heart rate was about 190 (laughs). That's how we fight as a team. That's what we spoke at the huddle after the match. We weren't in a winning position, but we find a way, we scrap hard, and we win. We set the game up well with the bat, missed a few with the ball....showed character. (Lanning said what?) Was clear on what we wanted to execute. India have handy batters down the line up. With ball in hand, it was about trying to hit the wicket and not give freebies. Want to take confidence into the final," Gardner said.