India women's cricket team are set to face England women's cricket team in the 2nd T20I match scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 13. The IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I match is scheduled to be played at County Ground, Derby and will start at 10:30 PM IST. England women have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series by comprehensively beating the visitors in the opening match by nine wickets. They will hope to continue their dominating performance in the second match as well.

India women's cricket team, on the other hand, looked rustic and need to put better show with bat and ball. Besides Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur no other batter were able to register a big score. England were able to chase down the total in just 13 overs, with Sneh Rana picking up the solitary wicket for India.The second T20I, would be a great opportunity for India women's cricket team to improve their battting and bowling. Before the England women vs India women match, We take a look at IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the T20I.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Smriti Mandhana,Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma,Alice Capsey, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh,Sarah Glenn

India women vs England women fanstasy picks

Sophia Dunkley

The opening batter was brilliant in the first match scoring an unbeaten 61 off 44 balls. She will be looking to continue her fine performance with thematch and help theteam take 2-0 lead in the series.

Smriti Mandhana

The talented opener could scored 23 in the first match. With series on the line, Mandhana needs to get her A game on the table nd try to provide a solid start at the top of the order.

Sarah Glenn

The leg spinner's confidence will be sky high following her match-winning performance in the first match. She bowled excellently to return with figures of 4/23 and will look to continue the carry on the form in the second match as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian skipper could score only 20 in the first match, however she is still capable of playing big knocks when the team needs them.

India women vs England women probabale XI

England women probabale XI

Danii Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley,Alice capsey, Amy Jones (c), Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell

India women probabale XI

S Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav