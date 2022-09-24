India Women Vs England Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI And H2H

Quick links:
Image: @indiancricketteam/@englandcricket/Instagram
The India women’s cricket team is all set to face England women on Saturday, in a bid to earn a 3-0 whitewash at the iconic Lord’s stadium. India claimed a stunning 88-run win in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday after scoring 333/5 in the first innings and restricting England to 245/10. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten knock of 143 runs in 111 balls in the first innings of the match, while Renuka Singh took 4/57 in the second innings.
Earlier in the 1st ODI, India chased down the target of 228 runs with seven wickets and 34 balls in hand. Smriti Mandhana scored 91 runs in 99 balls, while Harmanpreet hit 74* runs off 94 balls. Having said that, here’s a look at the head-to-head stats, dream11 predictions, and more about Saturday’s game in Lord’s, which begins at 3:30 PM IST.
India women and England women have played a total of 71 ODI matches against each other in the past. Out of the 71, India has won 33 matches, while England have picked up victories on 40 occasions. At the same time, two matches between India and England have ended with no results.
Captain – Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Ecclestone
Vice-Captain – Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Davidson-Richards
Keeper – Yastika Bhatia
Batters – Smriti Mandhana (C), Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley
All-rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Deepti Sharma, Alice Davidson-Richards
Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean
England Women: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.
England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.