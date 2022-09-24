India Women Vs England Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI And H2H

The India women’s cricket team is all set to face England women on Saturday, in a bid to earn a 3-0 whitewash at the iconic Lord’s stadium. India claimed a stunning 88-run win in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday after scoring 333/5 in the first innings and restricting England to 245/10. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten knock of 143 runs in 111 balls in the first innings of the match, while Renuka Singh took 4/57 in the second innings.

Earlier in the 1st ODI, India chased down the target of 228 runs with seven wickets and 34 balls in hand. Smriti Mandhana scored 91 runs in 99 balls, while Harmanpreet hit 74* runs off 94 balls. Having said that, here’s a look at the head-to-head stats, dream11 predictions, and more about Saturday’s game in Lord’s, which begins at 3:30 PM IST.

India Women vs England Women: Head-to-head stats in ODI

India women and England women have played a total of 71 ODI matches against each other in the past. Out of the 71, India has won 33 matches, while England have picked up victories on 40 occasions. At the same time, two matches between India and England have ended with no results.

India Women Vs England Women 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction

Captain – Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Ecclestone

Vice-Captain – Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Davidson-Richards

Keeper – Yastika Bhatia

Batters – Smriti Mandhana (C), Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley

All-rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Deepti Sharma, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean

India Women Vs England Women 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI

England Women: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

India Women vs England Women: Full Squads

England: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.