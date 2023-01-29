Last Updated:

India Women Vs England Women, U19 T20 World Cup Final Highlights: IND Win By 7 Wickets

India on Sunday scripted history as they became the first side to win the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India defeated England by 7 wickets in the final, which was being held at Senwes Park in South Africa.

Vishal Tiwari
India women vs England women

Image: BCCI/Twitter

20:23 IST, January 29th 2023
BCCI announces cash prize of INR 5 crore

The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crore for the entire team as they won the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. 

20:23 IST, January 29th 2023
Shafali Verma after winning the World Cup

"All the girls are incredible, the way they are performing, backing themselves," Verma said in the post-match interview. 

20:23 IST, January 29th 2023
Player of the Tournament: Grace Scrivens

England's Grace Scrivens has been named the player of the tournament for her all-round performance. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer and picked up 9 wickets. 

20:23 IST, January 29th 2023
Player of the Match: Titas Sadhu

Titas Sadhu has been named the player of the match for her outstanding performance with the ball which helped India restrict England to just 68 runs. She picked up two wickets for just 6 runs. 

19:44 IST, January 29th 2023
India are winners of inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

India have won the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup after defeating England by 7 wickets. 

19:36 IST, January 29th 2023
India win the World Cup by 7 wickets

India beat England by 7 wickets to win the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023. Indian bowlers played a crucial role in helping their side win the trophy. 

19:36 IST, January 29th 2023
Gongadi Trisha goes for 24 off 29 balls!

Alexa Stonehouse dismissed Gongadi Trisha to hand India a blow before the final moments in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

19:28 IST, January 29th 2023
India 9 runs away from lifting World Cup

India need 9 off 49 balls to win their maiden ICC World Cup in the women's category. 

19:02 IST, January 29th 2023
India 22/2 in run-chase

India have lost both their openers Shafali Verma and Shikha Sehrawat in their run-chase. India 22/2 after 4.2 overs

18:51 IST, January 29th 2023
U19 T20 WC final: India come out to bat

Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat have come out to bat. India need 69 runs to win the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup. 

18:34 IST, January 29th 2023
England all-out for 68 runs

India have bowled England out for just 68 runs in the final of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India will now need 69 runs to win the trophy.   

18:31 IST, January 29th 2023
England 68-9 in 16.4 overs

Mannat Kashyap has dismissed Alexa Stonehouse for 11 off 25 balls. England are batting at  68-9 in 16.4 overs.

18:22 IST, January 29th 2023
England lose another wicket!

The England team has lost two quick wickets in a span of just three balls. Hannah Baker has been dismissed by Shafali Verma for a duck. England are 53-8 in 14.1 overs. 

18:19 IST, January 29th 2023
England is in big trouble!

Josephine Groves has been run out by Soumya Tiwari for 4 off 5 balls. England are 53-7 in 13.5 overs. 

18:10 IST, January 29th 2023
India pick 6th wicket!

The Indian team has picked another wicket to reduce England to 43-6 in 11.1 overs. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was dismissed by Chopra for 19 off 24 balls.  

18:02 IST, January 29th 2023
England lose another wicket!

The England team has lost its 5th wicket for just 39 runs on board. Parshavi Chopra trapped Charis Pavely LBW for 2 off 9 balls. 

17:45 IST, January 29th 2023
India take another wicket! ENG 22-4

India's Titas Sadhu dismissed Seren Smale for 3 off 9 balls to reduce England to 22-4 in 6.2 overs. This was Sadhu's 2nd wicket in the match. 

17:38 IST, January 29th 2023
India on top!

The Indian team has picked three quick wickets to put England under immense pressure in the final of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. England are 16-3 in 4 overs. 

17:28 IST, January 29th 2023
Match begins!

The final of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup has begun with India taking the field at Senwes Park in South Africa.  

17:09 IST, January 29th 2023
Can India break the jinx of final?

The Indian Women's senior team met England in the final of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2017. India lost the match and failed to lift the cup. India then lost the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020 and the Commonwealth Games in 2022, both against Australia. It will be interesting to see if the Indian women's side can break the jinx today. 

16:56 IST, January 29th 2023
India vs England: Playing XIs

India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (captain), Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav.

England: Grace Scrivens (capt), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker.

Both sides are unchanged from their semi-final games. 

16:54 IST, January 29th 2023
India win toss, opt to bowl first

The Indian team has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023.  

16:51 IST, January 29th 2023
Indian team arrives at Senwes Park!

The Indian Women's U-19 team has arrived at Senwes Park to play the final of the U-19 T20 World Cup against England. 

16:28 IST, January 29th 2023
First-ever Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final

The first-ever ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final will feature India and England. A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament held in South Africa but now only India and England are left to compete for the ultimate cup. 

16:22 IST, January 29th 2023
Live streaming details

The final of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup between India and England will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.  

16:10 IST, January 29th 2023
India Women U-19 vs England Women U-19: Full squads

India Women's Squad: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri

England Women's Squad: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott

