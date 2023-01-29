India Women Vs England Women, U19 T20 World Cup Final Highlights: IND Win By 7 Wickets

Quick links:
Image: BCCI/Twitter
The BCCI has announced a cash prize of Rs. 5 crore for the entire team as they won the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.
Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023
"All the girls are incredible, the way they are performing, backing themselves," Verma said in the post-match interview.
England's Grace Scrivens has been named the player of the tournament for her all-round performance. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer and picked up 9 wickets.
Titas Sadhu has been named the player of the match for her outstanding performance with the ball which helped India restrict England to just 68 runs. She picked up two wickets for just 6 runs.
India have won the inaugural edition of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup after defeating England by 7 wickets.
𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦! 🏆🎉
Meet the winners of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup
INDIA 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ljtScy6MXb
Alexa Stonehouse dismissed Gongadi Trisha to hand India a blow before the final moments in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.
India need 9 off 49 balls to win their maiden ICC World Cup in the women's category.
India have lost both their openers Shafali Verma and Shikha Sehrawat in their run-chase. India 22/2 after 4.2 overs
Shafali Verma and Shweta Sehrawat have come out to bat. India need 69 runs to win the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup.
India have bowled England out for just 68 runs in the final of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. India will now need 69 runs to win the trophy.
Mannat Kashyap has dismissed Alexa Stonehouse for 11 off 25 balls. England are batting at 68-9 in 16.4 overs.
The England team has lost two quick wickets in a span of just three balls. Hannah Baker has been dismissed by Shafali Verma for a duck. England are 53-8 in 14.1 overs.
Josephine Groves has been run out by Soumya Tiwari for 4 off 5 balls. England are 53-7 in 13.5 overs.
The Indian team has picked another wicket to reduce England to 43-6 in 11.1 overs. Ryana MacDonald-Gay was dismissed by Chopra for 19 off 24 balls.
The England team has lost its 5th wicket for just 39 runs on board. Parshavi Chopra trapped Charis Pavely LBW for 2 off 9 balls.
India's Titas Sadhu dismissed Seren Smale for 3 off 9 balls to reduce England to 22-4 in 6.2 overs. This was Sadhu's 2nd wicket in the match.
The Indian team has picked three quick wickets to put England under immense pressure in the final of the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. England are 16-3 in 4 overs.
The final of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup has begun with India taking the field at Senwes Park in South Africa.
The Indian Women's senior team met England in the final of the Women's ODI World Cup in 2017. India lost the match and failed to lift the cup. India then lost the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020 and the Commonwealth Games in 2022, both against Australia. It will be interesting to see if the Indian women's side can break the jinx today.
India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (captain), Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav.
England: Grace Scrivens (capt), Liberty Heap, Niamh Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker.
Both sides are unchanged from their semi-final games.
The Indian team has won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023.
The Indian Women's U-19 team has arrived at Senwes Park to play the final of the U-19 T20 World Cup against England.
The first-ever ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup final will feature India and England. A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament held in South Africa but now only India and England are left to compete for the ultimate cup.
The final of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup between India and England will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.
India Women's Squad: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav, Hurley Gala, Sonia Mendhiya, Shabnam MD, Falak Naz, Soppadhandi Yashasri
England Women's Squad: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale (wk), Charis Pavely, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Alexa Stonehouse, Josie Groves, Ellie Anderson, Sophia Smale, Hannah Baker, Davina Sarah T Perrin, Maddie Grace Ward, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott